LANESBOROUGH — Lanesborough voters will get to act on a new police station a week after Thanksgiving.
The Select Board has picked Dec. 4 to hold a special town meeting to vote on the estimated $4.3 million Police Department complex. The noontime meeting will be on a Saturday at Lanesborough Elementary School. If approved, the facility will be built on town-owned land fronting Bill Laston Memorial Park along North Main Street (Route 7).
The police station is expected to be the highlight of several other articles to be placed on the warrant. Nov. 9 is the deadline for articles to be on the agenda.
In mid-September, project architect Brian Humes informed the Select Board that a cost estimator pegged the bottom line at $4.3 million. Several town officials have said figures of $2 million to $3 million had been tossed about as the building’s design was being drawn up.
“It’s sticker shock,” Selectman Michael Murphy said at the time.
The Select Board plans to hold at least two informational meetings before the special town meeting.
If built, the 4,680-square-foot building would sit on 2.25 acres of town property at the recreational area municipal complex, replacing the current 600-square-foot police station.
The proposed police headquarters would feature around-the-clock public access to an on-duty police officer. A room for police training could double as a community room, and officers would have significantly more space to do their job — such as meet with witnesses and crime victims, as well as interrogate and book suspects.
A separate entrance with a carport would be used to bring detainees to the station.