Gina Dario, Lanesborough's new town administrator, will start work next month

LANESBOROUGH — Gina Dario, 50, Lanesborough’s new town administrator, will begin her duties Feb. 15. Dario signed a three-year contract at an $87,000 annual salary.

Josh Lang, the previous town administrator, stopped work Dec. 14. Since then, Lanesborough Town Assistant Beth Carroll has been working as the interim town administrator until Dario starts.

The Select Board interviewed and offered the position to Dario, who was the only finalist, on Nov. 28.

Dario has lived for 18 years in Australia, where her husband is from. She has worked with the United Nations and as an Australian elections official. The Adams native has a graduate degree in international affairs from Columbia University.

Lang worked for only a year as administrator. He had signed a three-year contract in December 2021 at an $80,000 annual salary.