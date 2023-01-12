<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gina Dario, Lanesborough's new town administrator, will start work next month

A portrait of Gina Dario

Gina Dario is the new Lanesborough town administrator. 

LANESBOROUGH — Gina Dario, 50, Lanesborough’s new town administrator, will begin her duties Feb. 15. Dario signed a three-year contract at an $87,000 annual salary.

Josh Lang, the previous town administrator, stopped work Dec. 14. Since then, Lanesborough Town Assistant Beth Carroll has been working as the interim town administrator until Dario starts. 

The Select Board interviewed and offered the position to Dario, who was the only finalist, on Nov. 28.

Dario has lived for 18 years in Australia, where her husband is from. She has worked with the United Nations and as an Australian elections official. The Adams native has a graduate degree in international affairs from Columbia University.

Lang worked for only a year as administrator. He had signed a three-year contract in December 2021 at an $80,000 annual salary.  

Aina de Lapparent Alvarez can be reached at aalvarez@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all