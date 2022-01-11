At special town meeting, Lanesborough to vote on public works projects, town meeting date tweak

LANESBOROUGH — Voters next week will consider three, six-figure projects — a proposed new police station isn’t one of them — and a possible date change for the annual town meeting.
The four items are part of a 15-article special town meeting scheduled for noon Jan. 22, in the Lanesborough Elementary School gymnasium. Residents who are registered to vote must wear a mask and observe social distancing rules during the gathering.
Pulled from consideration is a proposed new police station. Amid resident backlash to the cost and location of a $4.3 million proposed station, the Select Board scrapped the plan and is working on a less-expensive, three-level police headquarters to be built at the current site at Prospect and North Main streets. The board is working toward presenting the alternative plan during the spring annual town meeting.
The three selectmen are backing articles using available money, or free cash, to fix up Town Hall and pay for two public works projects.
Article 1 on the warrant calls for spending $100,000 to replace carpets, install energy-efficient windows, power wash and paint the inside and outside of Newton Memorial Town Hall, among other remodeling costs.
The two public works projects, totaling $480,000, involve Summer Street.
In Article 2, town officials want voters to use $355,000 in free cash to remove and replace the sidewalk and curb on Summer, from Route 7 to the school.
The remaining $125,000 would go toward milling and repaving one travel lane on Summer, from Old Cheshire Road to Old State Road, and a section of Old State Road heading north where a contractor installed a new water main. The new macadam would cover 1.6 miles.
Possible town meeting time change
In an effort to boost attendance and voter participation, voters will consider changing a town bylaw that requires the annual town meeting be held at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday in May. The proposal calls for noon on the third Saturday in May. In recent years, the meeting has been held on a Tuesday night in June.
Four of the articles deal with public safety issues:
• $101,000 to pay down the loan for buying a new ambulance;
• $38,865.57 to either by buy or lease a new, fully equipped cruiser for the Police Department;
• $2,895 for a 10-year warranty for two generators for the Fire Department;
• Petition the Legislature to have seven Lanesborough firefighters remain active beyond the mandatory retirement age of 65. If approved, the measure would allow the firefighters to retire at 70, provided that they remain physically fit for duty.