Meet Knight, the last dog waiting to be adopted at the Sonsini Animal Shelter

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — Knight has the face of an angel. That’s how the shelter staff describe the nearly 2-year-old pit bull mix who’s earned the unenviable title of the last dog at the shelter.

Knight is the last animal left waiting for adoption at the Sonsini Animal Shelter. The nonprofit organization announced earlier this month that Aug. 31 will be the shelter’s official closing date.

Want to take Knight home? To learn more about Knight and put in an application to adopt him, contact Noelle Howland at 413-448-9800 or email noelle@sonsinianimalshelter.org

Noelle Howland, the shelter manager, fought valiantly to keep the shelter open. Howland fundraised more than $50,000 to date — first to offer the board to keep the shelter afloat and when that didn’t work, to start a new shelter.

Howland is still dedicated to that dream but has put all her attention in the last few weeks into finding permanent homes for the shelter residents before the closing date.

That effort was an almost perfect success. When the shelter announced it would be closing, seven dogs and 12 cats were in the shelter’s care. In just over two weeks all the cats and dogs were adopted — except Knight.

“There’s a lot of interest, but nobody who’s a good fit for what the dog needs,” Howland said.

Knight came to the Sonsini Animal Shelter about nine months ago as a transfer from a shelter in Franklin County. Howland said she thinks he was a stray who was found ambling around before he made it to that shelter.

For a brief time in January it looked like Knight might have arrived at the end of his shelter days. He was adopted in late January, but was returned to Sonsini soon after that. That’s part of why Howland is so careful about selecting who will adopt Knight — she wants it to stick.

The young pup is a ball of energy. He throws his whole self into play. Howland said the best kind of candidate to take Knight home will be someone who lives in a home with a yard, no children under 16 years old and no elderly people — a home that can handle his rambunctiousness.

Knight is leash trained and does well greeting other dogs when he’s out and about, but would do best in a home with a female dog and no small pets. He does great with car rides and Howland says he loves meeting new people.

Which Knight has been doing a lot of recently.

Howland has been taking Knight on a tour of the county, trying to get him in front of as many people as possible. In recent weeks he visited the Berkshire Botanical Gardens for the “Dog Days of Summer” event, made stops at Williams College and Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and spent time in Roxie's Barkery for some peanut butter cookies.

Roxie’s Barkery is one of several businesses rooting for Knight. His adoption fees are being covered by Haddad Hyundai, Noble Paws Canine Training is covering additional training sessions and the barkery is offering a discounted shopping trip to whoever adopts Knight.

Howland said though Thursday marks the official close of the shelter, staff will be taking care of Knight until he’s adopted. They’ll set up meet and greets with Knight by appointment and continue to screen candidates until they find the right home.

And until then, they’ll keep heaping Knight with love.

“He’s getting so spoiled,” Howland said. “He loves it.”