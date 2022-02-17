The latest proposal for a new Lanesborough Police station would cost about $500,000 less than the previous plan

LANESBOROUGH — A revised proposal for a new police station could save the town about $500,000.

First unveiled in late December, the latest plan would carry a price tag of about $3.8 million, the Select Board said Wednesday.

Project architect Brian Humes has drawn up the new plan that is a three-level building that would sit on the triangular piece of land bordered by North Main and Prospect streets — the same parcel where the existing station sits. That building would be torn down.

The town had been considering a $4.3 million project to be located on town-owned land fronting Bill Laston Memorial Park. But, the Select Board pulled the plan from consideration in November, amid residents' objections to the cost and location.

The cost breakdown on the new plan, released for the first time Wednesday, is as follows:

• $2,815,014 for site improvements and building construction;

• $630,000 in "soft costs" such as architectural fees, hiring a project manager and equipping the station;

• $400,000, 15 percent contingency fund for unanticipated costs;

By creating a three-story building instead of an all-ground–level facility, the newest design allows the station to be built on the existing site. The new building would be 4,800 square feet — 100 square feet more than the proposal for Laston Park.

The plan includes a basement level for storage and mechanical rooms; only the first floor would be accessible to the public. Since the upper floor is not open to the public, town officials say an elevator isn’t required.

The board will hand off the plans to a yet-to-be-named five-person citizens committee that will make a final recommendation to the board. Town officials hope to put it to a vote at the spring annual town meeting. Those wanting to join the committee can fill out a citizen participation form found on the town's website.

"I appreciate getting a committee together for their expertise," Selectman Michael Murphy said.

Chairman John Goerlach, who has been advocating for a new police station to replace the aging, cramped one at the same location, said he believes the committee can find savings within the cost estimate to ease the burden on the taxpayers.

"I'm going to guess there is $200,000 to $300,000 that could be trimmed," he said. "They can fine-tune it."

The new proposal does not include a training classroom or an enclosed portico that police officers can drive through and drop off those arrested. Adding those two items will increase the price tag nearly an additional $280,000.

Since May 2019, the town has been exploring options to build a new police station or renovate the existing one. The Select Board launched a police station needs- and cost-assessment study and hired Humes, of Jacunski Humes Architects out of Berlin, Conn.

An ad hoc committee of townspeople originally recommended a police station of 4,700 square feet to meet the needs of a modern, municipal police force.

The park site was chosen over building anew at the station’s current location, a mile south from the park. The station locale was, at the time, deemed too small to handle the project, and was one of several town-owned and private properties town officials had considered for a new station.