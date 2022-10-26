Leadership posts up for grabs at Lenox public schools following latest resignation

LENOX — Multiple help wanted signs are being posted at the public school district following Superintendent Marc J. Gosselin Jr.’s surprise resignation, 16 months into his four-year contract.

Gosselin, who wants to leave as soon as possible but can be required to stay until Jan. 9, will be the fourth district leader to depart this year, following the resignations last summer of two principals and an assistant principal at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School. Last week, Gosselin accepted a post as superintendent of a three-town regional district based in Washington, Conn.

Searches are set to be launched for a long-term superintendent, an interim principal at LMMHS for February through June and a long-term principal.

Landing an interim superintendent is on a fast track.

Marianne Young, a former Lenox superintendent for two years (2007-2009) and former principal at Monument Mountain Regional High in Great Barrington (1999-2007; 2009-2017) emerged Tuesday as the choice of the School Committee human resources subcommittee for a short-term post working at least three days a week. Her appointment is subject to approval by the full School Committee within several weeks.

Young is the Leadership Academy director at MCLA in North Adams, a position she began in April 2019.

“She would be extremely helpful for the principal search” at LMMHS, School Committee Chairman Robert Vaughan said, based on her experience.

“Her perspective in leadership at different places would be super-helpful right now,” said committee member Veronica Fenton. “She has a high level of respect. I’d really love to see her come on board. She’s a really dynamic leader.”

At the same time, the group will contract with a search firm to help seek a long-term superintendent, starting in several weeks. Preliminary interviews would be followed by site visits to the leading candidates’ home districts. Finalist interviews would be likely in mid-January with a potential appointment by the end of that month.

A search committee of volunteers will be formed to ensure “a variety of perspectives,” including parents, faculty, staff and administrators, School Committee member Oren Cass said at Monday night’s meeting of the full committee.

Other openings

Meanwhile, postings for candidates to fill the interim principal and long-term principal openings at LMMHS will be expedited on School Spring and similar sites, such as the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

At the middle and high school, Timothy Lee is filling in as substitute principal following the departure of Salvatore Frieri in early September after just several weeks on the job. Lee has won high marks for stabilizing the school.

Lee, a former Lenox superintendent and a principal of Morris Elementary School, told the School Committee he could continue as substitute principal until late January and could do some remote work with Assistant Principal David Pugh during a previously scheduled trip. He offered to help out three days a week following his return in early March if needed, especially in collaboration with Pugh.

Vaughan expressed his thanks to Lee, whom he described as “extremely well-qualified.” Committee member Meghan Kirby commented on the high regard for Lee among the LMMHS faculty and staff — “the whole tone in the building has changed,” she said. Mary Cherry, president of the Lenox Education Association, the union representing faculty and staff, voiced similar enthusiasm for Lee.

Cass, noting the district runs “extremely lean” at the administrative level, voiced a strong preference for a full-time interim principal at LMMHS. Vaughan noted a sizable pool of interim candidates who responded to a preliminary posting last week.

Cass, Robert Munch and several other committee members agreed on the need to re-post the interim principal position for a potential starting date after Lee departs for his trip in late January.

Under state law, superintendents have the sole authority to appoint principals and other administrators at school buildings. Since Gosselin plans to leave, several committee members suggested he should not be the one to fill interim or longer-term principal vacancies.

“We need someone there who’s working for us,” committee member David Rimmler said. “I feel anxious to see it happen. We can’t leave the school hanging.”

But committee member Fenton cautioned her colleagues against “a level of micromanaging,” noting “reassurance from a number of leaders at the school that right now things are working better than they have in a while. I want to trust that. We should let things play out and move forward with all diligence toward hiring a permanent principal.”

Ultimately, the School Committee voted 5-1 Monday night, with Fenton dissenting, in favor of Cass’ motion urging Gosselin to proceed promptly to identify the best plan to provide coverage by two full-time administrators, including an interim principal, at LMMHS for the rest of the school year beginning in February.