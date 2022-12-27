Leadership shakeup for Lenox schools. Here’s the timeline for the superintendent search

LENOX — The search for a new school district superintendent is gaining momentum with candidate interviews expected to begin in early January.

School culture and staff shortages, part of a countywide and national problem, are among the expected topics for discussion with applicants.

Meanwhile, interim Superintendent Howard “Jake” Eberwein III, whose tenure began Dec. 12 and is expected to end before June 30, told The Eagle on Tuesday that he expects to name an interim principal for Lenox Memorial Middle and High School early next week. He will also start evaluating applicants for the long-term principal opening in January.

Superintendent appointments are handled by the School Committee, whose 10-member search group has approved a set of 10 questions for presentation to the candidate just before their interviews. After the larger pool of applicants is narrowed down to several finalists, public interviews will be scheduled.

At last week’s meeting of the Superintendent Search Committee, member Veronica Fenton summarized meetings with Lenox high-schoolers during recent community forums and surveys. She reported student sentiment that “it takes a short amount of time to break trust, it takes a long time to build trust and a sense of belonging. That’s what’s most important to them — the need for a leader who can value and recognize individuality, and things other than sports.”

“The students were pretty strong, and it’s really painful to hear them talk publicly about what they’ve gone through,” Fenton added, referring to incidents of bullying and concerns about overall school culture. “A leader who really listens to kids is really important — someone who’s going to deal with it.”

On the positive side, Fenton acknowledged that students offered strong support for the work of the district's guidance department — “it’s been invaluable to them,” she said.

“I heard frustration, which we’ve all felt,” committee member Meghan Kirby pointed out. “They’re as frustrated as the whole community has been. A lot of stories we heard were really disappointing and hard to listen to. I ended up feeling really down.”

She described the most urgent student priorities for a new superintendent: “Someone who’s trustworthy and has an equal presence in the school community and the town community as a whole.”

The search group’s consultant, field director Liz Lafond of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, described the students’ ability to speak openly about their experiences as powerful.

“They were clear that there are some staff members who are phenomenal with them and are always there for them,” said Lafond. “The hope going forward is that there’s a leader who believes in that, so that the support for them will be consistent across the board and built-in.”

Another major student desire is for a leader “who’s visible in the schools,” she continued. “They were very vocal about that, someone who wanted to know their names, who they could see in the hallways and classrooms. It was a great, very impressive group of kids.”

Teachers who attended the community forums expressed a desire for a longer-serving superintendent who wants to be part of the community and will learn about Lenox, Lafond emphasized.

“They want more support from a superintendent — “consistency, leadership, someone who will be invested in being in the schools and get to know the kids, and build a culture and climate that will be easier for everyone to be in and that makes staff want not only to come to Lenox but stay in Lenox,” she declared. “That’s the magic bullet everybody’s looking for, how do you fill vacant positions, and keep people here.”

Hiring new teachers and staff, and retaining current faculty, has become “really rough and extremely difficult,” not only in Lenox but nationwide, Lenox Memorial Middle and High School Assistant Principal David Pugh pointed out. “It’s important for both schools and all the support staff that we have — we can’t get bus drivers, people who work as paraprofessionals and subs.”

“It’s a difficult time right now,” said Morris Elementary School Principal Brenda Kelley. “There’s just not a lot of people out there.”

Pugh cited the impact of the pandemic. “A lot of teachers are just leaving education, I’ve talked to colleagues who never thought of leaving before the pandemic,” he told the search group. “But after coming back, the last years have been so hard and they’re rethinking their goals, even our seasoned teachers. It’s very real.”

Lafond suggested building a supportive school community is an answer to the staff shortage issue. “Superintendent candidates should be savvy enough to build that into their answers” to the search committee’s list of interview questions. she said.

“Nobody wants to work in a place where everything’s about accountability and assessment scores, work harder, do more,” Lafond said. “They want to know how you’re going to support them to be better and more effective at what they do.”

The search group, chaired by School Committee member Oren Cass, includes administrators, faculty and public representatives. The superintendent appointment will be made by the full School Committee, which also includes Fenton and Kirby.