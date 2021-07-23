PITTSFIELD — Curious about how your city government works?
The city of Pittsfield is now accepting applications for the Citizens Academy, a free, 10-week program designed to help community members understand the operations of local government. The program, now in its third year, will begin in late August.
Participants will gain awareness on the various functions of city departments within municipal government, tour designated locations, and engage in breakout activities, according to a press release from the city. Attendees also will learn more about service opportunities available within local government.
“I am very excited to welcome a new class of participants for the class of 2021. I hope that anyone who wants to learn more about how government operates or wishes to become more engaged with our community applies for this program,” said Catherine VanBramer, executive assistant to the mayor, in the press release. She has spearheaded the academy since its inception in 2018.
Ten weekly sessions will be held every Wednesday evening between Aug. 25 and Oct. 27. The sessions will be held 6 to 8 p.m. at various locations throughout the city to be determined. Applicants must be at least 18, live or work in Pittsfield, and be able to attend each of the 10-week sessions to the best of their ability.
For information or to register, go to tinyurl.com/36jnhubx, call VanBramer at 413-499-9321, or email cvanbramer@cityofpittsfield.org.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Aug. 6.