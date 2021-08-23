LEE —The Select Board is looking for more residents to help hire a new town administrator.
The three-person panel is recruiting residents to serve on a five- to seven-member search committee and, so far, only one person has step forward, according to board Chair Patricia Carlino.
The board announced last week it was forming the ad-hoc group in anticipation of the departure of Christopher Ketchen, who is currently serving as chief administrative officer for Lee and Lenox. Ketchen announced recently he would step away from the shared leadership role, reverting back to be the Lenox town administrator at the end of September.
Lee Selectmen Sean Regnier and Robert Jones joined Carlino in unanimously agreeing a search committee would be preferable to the board doing all the work or hiring a consultant to assist in the search.
“I would rather get as many [town administrator candidates] as we can using a search committee to conduct interviews ... and make recommendations,” Carlino said at the board’s Aug. 17 meeting. “They will know what our town needs.”
The Select Board anticipates the committee will put forth three finalists for the job that the board will interview in a public meeting.
Lee residents interested in serving on the search committee should immediately contact the Select Board office at Lee Memorial Town Hall.
The board hopes to form the committee and determine its size, likely five or seven members, at its Sept. 7 meeting.
After four years of sharing Ketchen with Lee, the Lenox Select Board late last month voted to end its intermunicipal agreement with its neighbor so Ketchen can focus full-time on the issues and projects of the town where he has been based since 2014. Ketchen’s last day serving Lee is Sept. 26.
With the search expected to take several months, board members plan to appoint an interim administrator, likely from within Town Hall.
The board has asked Ketchen to discuss the temporary post with Lee Town Clerk Christopher Brittain, whom Carlino said seemed open to the idea.
In December 2019, Ketchen recommended the board tap Brittain, the former town moderator, to replace Town Clerk Brandi Page, who left Lee to become the town administrator in Otis.
He said hiring Brittain for the short-term would be a “brilliant decision.”
“In my 21 years of doing this line of work, he was one of my very best hires,” Ketchen said at the Aug. 17 meeting.