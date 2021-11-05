Ready to ride the Lee Bikeway path along the Housatonic River? You'll have to wait another five years, state says

LEE — A scenic bike/pedestrian path along the Housatonic River in Lee is five more years from being built.
Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials Thursday night outlined the timetable of the final design approval scheduled for 2024, with work on the $6 million project slated to start during the 2026 construction season.
MassDOT already has approved preliminary plans for a mile-long section of the Lee Bikeway from Big Y on Route 102 to Lee Bank on West Park Street, on the east side of the river. The rest of the bike path in Lee would continue north, primarily along the river, and end on Mill Street bordering Lenox Dale.
That part of Phase 1 has been mapped out and completed. The portion of trail that runs along the river is at the 25 percent stage of design.
During an online presentation, several Lee residents were eager to see a project begin that was conceived in 2008 with the formation of the Lee Bike Path Committee. Peter Bluhm said he "enthusiastically supports" what he believes will have more walkers than bikers.
"I think this will be more of a river walk than a bike path: moms with strollers, elder citizens and people who just want to be next to the river," he said.
"I hope this moves forward as quickly as possible," added Marjorie Cohan, president of the Berkshire Bike Path Council. "The state process of a bike path taking 20 years is taking a toll on us."
For more than two decades, the council has been advocating for a bike path stretching the county from the Vermont state line to the Connecticut border.
During the presentation, Steven Mack, of Foresight Land Services, hired to design Phase 1, described a 10-foot-wide paved surface with a 2-foot-wide gravel shoulder on each side. The trail will have either short-span bridges or boardwalks for crossing streams and wetlands, as the entire length is in a flood plain.
About the halfway point, at the Lee Athletic Field, there will be a more-defined parking area and a paved path from the lot to the river for handicap accessibility, without disturbing the existing canoe access.
Key to the project is securing permanent easements along 13 properties for Phase 1. MassDOT officials said negotiations for those easements can begin once the plans are finalized.
One property owner already is opposed to the bike path being on his property. Motel owner Kiren Patel said the project negatively will impact his lodging business.
"Some rooms have views of the river, and I don't want my guests to see people back there. I already have people accessing my property that shouldn't," he said.
Patel questioned why the path couldn't be on the opposite side of the river, away from the businesses.
Mack said being on the east side connects bikers and walkers to the town, and that there would be a disconnect if they were on the west side.