Comments invited next week on a new Lee Bikeway section along the Housatonic River

LEE — A bike path along the Housatonic River is closer to reality.

State transportation officials have approved preliminary plans for a section of the Lee Bikeway from Route 102 behind Big Y north to LeeBank on West Park Street on the east side of the river.

A public hearing seeking comment on the design is set for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 via Zoom. The link to the online gathering can be found online at mass.gov/massdot-highway-design-public-hearings.

Foresight Land Services, a Pittsfield engineering firm, was hired to develop the first phase of the bike path. The first section runs from the Stockbridge town line on Route 102, heading east on the highway before turning left behind the Big Y supermarket.

That part of Phase 1 has already been mapped out and completed. The portion of trail that runs along the river is at the 25 percent stage of design.

Here's some fine print from the DOT:

"The shared use path will be an 8- to 10-foot-wide paved surface with a 2-foot-wide gravel shoulder on each side, which will transition to 12-foot-wide pile-supported boardwalks (8-foot travel way with 2-foot shoulders) at three locations where the path crosses brooks and/or wetlands."

The rest of the bike path in Lee would continue north, primarily along the river, and end on Mill Street bordering Lenox Dale.

The town has $317,000 in federal and state funding to pay for the bike path design.

The construction will be funded with $6.5 million in state and federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality funds. The project is listed on the Regional Transportation Improvement Program for fiscal year 2026.

The state is looking to secure easements along 13 properties for Phase 1 of the bike path, which will also be used by joggers and hikers.