Lee Girl Scout Brownie Troop donates hats, gloves, blankets and more to the county's homeless

LEE — A group of young girls have brought comfort and joy to the homeless in Berkshire County this holiday season.
The Lee Girl Scout Brownie Troop 65244 have collected dozens of hats, gloves, mittens, socks, blankets, pillows and toiletries to be distributed to those living without a roof over their heads.
The second-and third-grade youngsters spent the past month gathering the items, with help from their parents,
Why, asked an Eagle reporter.
"To help other people," said 8-year-old Olivia McGuire.
Add 7-year-old McKenna O'Brien, "Because they have nothing and must be cold."
Troop leader Pat DiGrigoli says the items were being delivered this week to Stewards of H.O.P.E. (Healing, Opportunity, Peer Support, Empowerment). The Pittsfield-based organization works directly with the homeless to bring them meals, clothing and help them get the services they need.
The Brownie troop was formed this fall and regularly meets at the Lee Senior Center after school at Crossway Village, housing for mostly senior citizens.
Three female residents have volunteered their time to help educate the girls and assist them in getting their badges.
Gayl Puhlaski is retired from having worked at the Hillcrest Education Center. She grew up with scouting in Waterbury, Conn. and is glad to be back working with young children.
"I enjoy kids as I learn something new from every day. These are very caring girls," she said.