LEE — What kind of community center do Lee residents want — and can afford?
The answer could come four months from now, after BerryDunn, a consulting firm in Portland, Maine, completes a market analysis and a financial feasibility study, according to Lee Youth Commission Chairwoman Kathy Hall.
The $20,000, town-funded survey on behalf of the commission, Hall says, is to determine the “most efficient and affordable” project for Lee. If built, the center would land on a town-owned open field along Stockbridge Road that once was targeted for a municipal golf course.
“When they are doing the study, they will be able to tell us if what we have planned is doable. If not, they will help us look at [the project] again and definitely tell us what the town can do for us,” Hall said, speaking Tuesday evening, during a Zoom meeting of the Lee Select Board.
Hall noted that the consultant will hold four public meetings regarding a town-run community center. The dates, times and places for the meetings have yet to be scheduled.
Conceptually, the commission is considering several options, from a basic plan that includes two indoor basketball courts and community room to likely the most expensive option on the table.
In October, the commission showed the board renderings of a possible center with a regular pool, diving pool, therapeutic pools, two basketball courts and other amenities. The pool area alone, Hall told the board, is estimated to cost $17.1 million.
While the commission didn’t have a cost estimate for the entire proposal, then-Select Board Chairman David Consolati, a local contractor, figured that it would be in the $30 million to $35 million range.
Berkshire Design drew up the 51,000-square-foot plan before the final results of a townwide survey on the community’s recreational needs. The questionnaire’s top five priorities were, in order, a swimming pool/therapy pool, two regulation-size basketball courts, a walking/running track, a community room and a gaming room.
Selectman Sean Regnier urged the commission to carefully balance cost versus want in making a final proposal to the town.
“I’m a big supporter of this, but we need to manage our expectations. If the consultant comes back and says [we can have a community center], but we may need to change the scope of the project, we need to be prepared for that,” he said.