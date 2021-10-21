The Lee/Lenox building commissioner has left her job in Berkshire County to work closer to home.
Brenda “BJ” Church, of Northampton, resigned last week from the shared-services position she has held since August 2016 and has taken the job of building commissioner in Easthampton, according to Lee’s interim town administrator, Christopher Brittain. Former longtime Lenox Building inspector William Thorton will temporarily hold the commissioner’s spot until a successor is named.
“The position is currently posted and we’re accepting applicants,” Brittain said via email.
Church was earning an annual salary of $70,266. The commissioner is a Lenox employee, but the two towns evenly share the cost of the yearly pay.
Her departure comes three months after her involvement in removing a variety of political lawn signs in Lee, most notably those stating opposition to a PCB dump. There’s no indication the matter played a role in her departure.
Lee municipal officials apologized for causing “anger” and “harm” for the action, and those who had their signs seized were permitted to retrieve them at no cost.
In June 2018, Church had to retract a cease–and–desist letter sent out to about 50 Lenox homeowners who were renting their homes through Airbnb and other short-term rental websites.
She stated the rentals violated zoning regulations, but the town attorney determined Lenox lacked regulatory oversight of short-term rentals of entire homes.
Staff Reports