Lee officials considering a roundabout-style redesign of T intersection in front of Carr Hardware

LEE — Lee officials are considering a roundabout-style redesign of the very busy T intersection downtown, in front of Carr Hardware.
Through the highway division of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the Select Board will make an application to the state to have traffic from Main, Park and West Park streets yield before entering the crossroad.
The application is for the Shared Streets and Spaces Grant Program from MassDOT, according to Town Administrator Christopher Brittain.
"Upon acceptance from MassDOT, there would be further opportunities for public input before actual construction. The project would also be proposed with a budget to return to the existing design, if needed," Brittain said.
Under the new traffic pattern, the vehicles would navigate the painted circle in order to pass through the intersection, part of Route 20 and the beginning of the section of the route deemed state highway.
Select Board member Sean Regnier says the redesign is worth exploring but that it has its drawbacks.
"My concern is, the trucks will wear out the [painted] circle making the turn," he said during last week's Select Board meeting. "Who is going to maintain the intersection?"
Meanwhile, the turn lane at West Park, and the secondary lane on Park to reach West Park, would be eliminated.
"It's actually kind of dangerous with those two lanes," board Chair Patricia Carlino said.
Regnier says it's important to improve the access, since many out-of-towners unfamiliar with the road often have trouble passing through the crossroad.
"It's not just affecting people in Lee; it's part of a main route," he noted. "If it solves more problems than it creates, I'm all for it."