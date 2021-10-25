Lee residents to weigh in on proposed community center

LEE — Do Lee taxpayers want a community center that could cost more than the annual town budget?
Proponents of a center could get a sense next week, when the Lee Youth Commission holds a public forum on the concept of building a facility that could house athletic amenities and meeting space on town-owned land on the outskirts of Lee.
The most expense of several options, if built at today's construction prices, could exceed the municipality's current fiscal 2022 spending plan of $27 million, according to town officials.
The open meeting will be an online gathering from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3. conducted by representatives of BerryDunn. The consulting firm from Portland, Maine, is doing a market analysis and a financial feasibility study, according to the commission chairwoman, Kathy Hall. The link to the meeting can be found on the town of Lee website at www.lee.ma.us by clicking on the public notices/meeting icon.
Residents will get to weigh in on a community center, following a presentation by the consultants.
"I think it is important for taxpayers to know that BerryDunn will be giving different scenarios for what a community center would [or] could look like for Lee along with cost estimates for each,' said commission vice–chairwoman Janet Warner.
Conceptually, the commission is considering several options, from a basic plan that includes two indoor basketball courts and a community room to likely the most expensive option on the table. If built, the center would sit on municipal property along Stockbridge Road once considered for a town-operated golf course along Stockbridge Road.
A year ago this month, the commission showed the Lee Select Board renderings of a possible center with a regular pool, diving pool, therapeutic pools, two basketball courts and other amenities. The pool area alone, Hall told the board, is estimated to cost $17.1 million.
While the commission didn't have a cost estimate for the entire proposal, then-Select Board Chairman David Consolati, a local contractor, figured that it would be in the $30 million to $35 million range.
Berkshire Design drew up the 51,000-square-foot plan before the final results of a town wide survey on the community's recreational needs. The questionnaire's top five priorities were, in order, a swimming pool/therapy pool, two regulation-size basketball courts, a walking/running track, a community room and a gaming room.
Warner said Lee's need for a community center is not new.
"If you have reason to attend a youth activity in one of the small gyms in Lee, or need a community gathering space, you recognize the need for a full-sized gymnasium and community room with ample parking," she wrote in an email to The Eagle. "Surrounding towns have beautiful community centers, and I would like to see Lee provide a facility for our residents."