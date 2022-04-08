Lee residents will need to spend about 4 percent more for schools next year

LEE — Lee taxpayers can expect to spend nearly 4 percent more to educate their children starting July 1.
The Lee School Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved a $10.2 million assessment to the town, a 3.9 percent increase over the current $9.78 million assessment to Lee Public Schools.
The actual school budget is $11.7 million, a 10.4 percent increase above the existing $10.6 million budget.
"We have put together a very reasonable budget that is respectful of the limitations of the town while continuing to support our students, staff, and families," said schools Superintendent Michael Richard.
The committee is using a total of $1.5 million in surplus funds to help ease the tax burden on property owners. Over half of that amount — about $800,000 — comes from funds generated by students from outside the district opting to attend Lee schools.
The district had 152 school choice students this year, and is expecting at least another 25 in the coming school year, Richard said.
School Committee Chair Andrea Larmon said $524,000 in grant funding is also helping to offset the increase — but that's a temporary condition.
"The grant funding will soon run out and we'll have to sustain those positions," she said.
Teacher salaries and busing are expected to jump $530,980 in anticipation of salary increases once contract talks wrap up before the end of August.
"There is some guesswork involved with teacher salaries as we still have contracts to negotiate," Richard said.
Meanwhile, special education is rising more than 20 percent, up $526,481, primarily due to several out-of-district placements of special needs students.
Richard noted substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers and custodians are in short supply, and anyone interested in a job may contact the district office.