By a unanimous vote, Christopher Brittain is getting 'interim' removed from his town administrator title

LEE — The Select Board has seen fit to strike "interim" from Christopher Brittain's title.
By a unanimous 3-0 vote Thursday night, the board named Brittain as the town's new administrator, replacing Christopher Ketchen, who returned to serving Lenox full time in September.
The decision followed 2½ hours of in-person interviews with three finalists, the other being former Springfield City Council President James Ferrera and Peder Rude, town administrator in Guilford, Vt.
To the general public and media, the interviews Thursday were seen — but hardly heard via Zoom. Audio, at times, was garbled, making it difficult for those viewing remotely to hear the candidates' answers.
Brittain, who also serves as town clerk, has been interim town administrator for nearly five months, having worked closely with the Select Board.
"I appreciate his communication and his biweekly updates. I was looking for strong communication in all the candidates, as that leads to transparency," Selectman Sean Regnier said. "[Brittain] is also to the letter with everything, as he does his research."
Selectman Robert Jones said he has found Brittain very responsive and very professional.
"I can't find anyone who says anything bad about him," Jones said.
Board Chair Patricia Carlino said Brittain might not be particularly strong with the town finances, but he has been learning on the job.
In his resume, Brittain cites 22 accomplishments as the interim, including re-instituting monthly staff meetings, redesigning the town's website and reorganizing the offices so there is cross-training of staff.
In addition, he formed a committee to discuss allocation of American Rescue Plan Act money, held budget meetings with department heads to start planning for fiscal 2023, which begins July 1, and worked with the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission to develop a 20-year master plan.
A seven-member, ad hoc group reviewed 18 applications for the town administrator position, narrowing the list to five semifinalists, who were interviewed via Zoom two weeks ago. The three finalists emerged from the five, according to committee Chair Nick Arienti.
Brittain replaces Ketchen, who last summer ended his 4½-year tenure as chief administrative officer for Lee and Lenox and returned to his post as Lenox town manager.
The job posting did not include a salary range. Under the intermunicipal agreement, Ketchen was earning $128,638 annually, with the cost evenly shared by Lee and Lenox. Brittain's hiring is subject to a successful contract negotiation.