LEE — A local cannabis company has more time to get its cultivation/ manufacturing facility up and running in town.
The Lee Select Board on Tuesday voted 2-0 to extend for one year the special permit it granted Higher Purpose Corp. in December 2018. Selectman Robert Jones recused himself from the discussion, as he works at the Canna Provisions marijuana dispensary in Lee.
Higher Purpose plans to retrofit the former Oraceutical building at 815 Pleasant St. (Route 102) for a cannabis operation. There, its will grow marijuana and sell it wholesale or as manufactured cannabis-infused items to retailers in the Lee area or throughout the commonwealth.
The developers requested more time to start renovating the building because its taken up to two years to get initial state approval from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.
“There is a lot of bureaucratic stuff; it was hurry up and wait,” said Higher Purpose co-founder and CEO Nathan Girard, who, with his two brothers, operate Bloom Brothers, a retail recreational marijuana store in Pittsfield.
Girard told the Select Board during a Zoom meeting that construction on the site should begin the second week in October.
Boston-area attorney Jim Valeriani said his clients at Higher Purpose asked for the local extension, fearing that the permit would lapse. Lee/Lenox Chief Administrative Officer Christopher Ketchen assured the developer that that wasn’t going to happen, since Valeriani’s clients were working toward getting a state license.
“That constitutes action on your part,” Ketchen said.
Initial concern
The project approval nearly three years ago followed a nearly hourlong public hearing in December 2018 with several neighbors and the Select Board grilling the developers about odor from the facility, deliveries at all hours of the day and a letter from a homeowner across the street fearing a rise in criminal activity.
At the time, the developers said they planned to install odor scrubbers to prevent the scent of pot from leaving the plant. In addition, shipping and receiving would be limited from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with most of the vehicles hauling products from the site resembling passenger cars, according to the developer.
Higher Purpose officials said they expect to recycle 90 to 95 percent of the water used to grow the marijuana, minimizing the impact on the town’s water and sewer services.