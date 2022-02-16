Lee Select Board will interview, in person, three finalists for the town administrator position Thursday

LEE — Christopher Brittain, the town's interim leader, is among the three finalists vying to succeed Christopher Ketchen as the next town administrator.
The other two are James Ferrera, former president of the Springfield City Council, and Peter Rude, a town administrator in Vermont.
The Lee Select Board will conduct hourlong interviews with each candidate separately, from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, in person at Lee Memorial Town Hall.
Ferrera, of Springfield, was an at large Springfield councilor from January 2007 to January 2014, serving as council president in 2012 and 2013.
The graduate of American International College in Springfield, with a degree in political science and criminal justice, serves as the court service coordinator in the probation service of the Massachusetts Trial Court in Hampden County.
Brittain, who also is Lee's town clerk, served as town moderator from 2005-19. He was the program director for Regional School District No. 6 in Litchfield, Conn., from 1999-2019.
Rude, the town administrator in Guilford, Vt., since 2016, also doubles as the town's emergency management director.
He has a background in agriculture, having been a farm manager, organic certification manager and a regional manager of a growers collaborative, all from 2006 to 2009.
A seven-member, ad hoc group reviewed 18 applications, narrowing the list to five semifinalists who were interviewed via Zoom two weeks ago. The three finalists emerged from the five, according to committee Chair Nick Arienti.
"Each of the [finalists] had a record of demonstrated leadership growth in the public sector and each showed a real passion for serving the public at the municipal level," he wrote in an email to The Eagle.
Lee is seeking a replacement for Ketchen, who last summer ended his 4½-year tenure as chief administrative officer for Lee and Lenox and returned to his post as Lenox town manager.
The job posting did not include a salary range. Under the intermunicipal agreement, Ketchen was earning $128,638 annually, with the cost evenly shared by Lee and Lenox.