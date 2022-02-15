Patricia Carlino, chair of Lee's Select Board, will forgo reelection bid, ending two-plus decades on panel

LEE — After more than two decades on the Select Board, Patricia Carlino will not seek reelection this spring.
Carlino, first elected to the board in 1998, won eight, three-year terms. The current board chairwoman has served on the Lee Planning Board, Lee School Committee and as Lee's town clerk.
She also was the town administrator in Chester from March 2014 to January 2019.
Carlino has been working for or representing the town for decades — her stint as a Select Board member the longest term of service.
"I wasn't doing it for the money. I made $2,100 a year for 24 years [on the Select Board]," she said.
Carlino is the last of the three Select Board members remaining who signed off on the controversial Rest of River agreement that includes a PCB dump in town. Thomas Wickham and David Consolati were voted off the board during the past two years.
Carlino said she had been contemplating leaving the Select Board when she ran for reelection in 2019. The Rest of River agreement was not a driving force behind her decision.
"We need younger people on the board," she said during an interview with The Eagle on Tuesday. "Rest of the River was the hardest decision I made, but I stand by that decision. I believe in the science."
In February 2020, Lee and four other river communities approved a river cleanup deal with the Environmental Protection Agency and the General Electric Co. that includes the installation of a lined, in-ground waste facility to accept some of the PCB-tainted sediment dredged from the Housatonic River.
GE’s Pittsfield plant pumped PCB, or polychlorinated biphenyls, into the river for decades.
Town revival
What brings a smile to Carlino's face is how far the town has come since the late 1990s. Despite all but one paper mill closing in 2008, Lee's economy has thrived while Carlino was in office. The downtown, in particular, received a makeover since the early 2000s, resulting in people stopping, shopping, eating and essentially enjoying the quintessential New England community.
"I like seeing us moving forward and making us more than a gateway, but a destination, and we're 90 percent there," she said. "My biggest thrill is, on a Friday night, seeing people walk up and down Main Street going into restaurants or sitting on benches eating ice cream."
As for the future, that's taking shape at the north end of Main Street with the revitalization of the former Eagle Mill. The estimated $60 million to $70 million project is a mixed use of retail, commercial space, and affordable and market-rate housing.
"The Eagle Mill will change that end of town. We may see more business spring up. I'm sorry I won't see what happens with the Price Chopper," she said, referring to the vacant supermarket building across from Town Hall.
Carlino says Lee's diversity in jobs and people is what has kept the town going with or without her being an elected official.
"I've enjoyed every day on the board, some more than others," she said. "It's time for me to go; the town won't fall apart without me."