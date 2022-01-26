The search for a new Lee town administrator is down to five, with public interviews set for next week

LEE — The town administrator search committee is narrowing its list of candidates for public interview.
The seven-member, ad hoc group has reviewed 18 applications, from which it has selected five semi-finalists to interview next week. The question-and-answer sessions will be conducted via Zoom on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, according to committee Chairman Nick Arienti.
"Based on the interviews the committee may be ready to make recommendations [of finalists] to the Select Board next Tuesday, but it's possible we'll need to meet one last time [after that meeting]," Arienti wrote in an email to The Eagle.
The Select Board will interview the finalists in a public forum, likely via Zoom.
Lee is seeking a replacement for Christopher Ketchen, who last summer ended his 4 ½-year tenure as chief administrative officer for Lee and Lenox and returned to his post as Lenox town administrator. Under the inter- municipal agreement, he was earning $128,638 annually, with the cost evenly shared by Lee and Lenox.
Town Clerk Christopher Brittain is serving as interim town administrator until Ketchen's successor is found.
He has noted the job posting did not include a salary range, as that will be negotiated based on experience.