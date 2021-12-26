Search committee to begin reviewing resumes for new Lee town administrator in early January

LEE — An ad hoc search committee will begin the new year sifting through nearly 20 applications of people wanting to be Lee's next town administrator.
According to Nick Arienti, the committee chairman, the seven-person community-based panel will start reviewing the resumes that started rolling in just after Thanksgiving. The job was officially posted on Nov. 29.
"Within the first 10 days we had 11 people apply and another wave of 4-5 with one or two more trickling in; this is definitely encouraging," he said.
Arienti says there is a mix of people from outside Berkshires and those within the county.
"There seems to be a lot of candidates with really good credentials," he said.
Lee is seeking a replacement for Christopher Ketchen. In July, after Ketchen had served 4 ½ years as chief administrative officer for Lee and Lenox, the Lenox Select Board voted unanimously for him to return to his original position in Lenox. He had been hired as Lenox town manager in 2014, and in 2017 an inter-municipal agreement with Lee was approved. Ketchen was earning $128,638 annually, the cost evenly shared by Lee and Lenox.
Town Clerk Christopher Brittain is the interim town administrator until Ketchen’s successor is found, likely during the first quarter of 2022.
The job description is based on a town code that details the legal requirements for being a town administrator, such as the candidate’s ability to hire and fire nonelected employees. Arienti pointed out that a town administrator doesn’t have as much authority as a town manager, who has more of a say on the day-to-day running of a town.
"We're looking for someone with really good budgeting and finance skills and who can be a good leader," said the search committee chairman.
He noted the job posting did not include a salary range, as that will be negotiated based on experience.
