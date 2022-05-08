Two years later, Lee voters are about to get their say on a planned PCB landfill

LEE — A hot button topic for the past two years in town finally goes to the voters.

In a non-binding referendum, those who go to polls on May 16 for the annual town election will be asked if the Select Board should be required to rescind its approval of the Rest of River agreement. That deal includes a toxic landfill in Lee to bury up to 1 million cubic yards of PCB-contaminated sediment from the Housatonic River.

Two other questions on the ballot include approving a return to an open town meeting format and whether Lee should revoke the surcharge on assessed property values four years ago to pay down water infrastructure debt.

The only political race to be decided is a three-way race for Select Board. Anne Langlais, Gordon Bailey and Robert Wright are all seeking the seat being vacated by Patricia Carlino who decided against a re-election bid after 24 years on the board.

Question 1

In February 2020, the town — and four other river communities — approved a river cleanup deal with the Environmental Protection Agency and General Electric Co. that includes the installation of a lined, in-ground waste facility to accept some of the PCB-tainted sediment dredged from the Housatonic River. GE's Pittsfield plant pumped PCB, or polychlorinated biphenyls, into the river for decades.

Since that deal was made, opponents have been fighting with the Select Board to reverse its decision

To date the board has remained steadfast, unwilling to undo a deal the opposition says lacked public input and is largely vilified by townspeople.

Last May, the anti-dump contingent got one of their own elected to the Select Board as Robert Jones defeated veteran Selectman David Consolati 688-269. Consolati was one of the three selectmen who voted for the Rest of River agreement. The others were Carlino and Thomas Wickham.

A month after the election, Jones proposed to Carlino and Selectman Sean Regnier that the board seek to rescind the agreement.

Regnier and Carlino said they couldn't seek to rescind the board's decision without first finding out the ramifications of backing out of the agreement. Regnier felt the town could face a long, costly legal battle challenging the agreement. Carlino noted she had long been against a landfill, but the alternatives, one of which called for three separate dumps in Berkshire County, would have been worse.

Jones says the no vote is why the town-wide vote next week is needed to keep fighting the dump.

"Even though Question 1 is advisory, people in Lee haven't been able to state they don't want the dump. Voters have been cast aside in this process," he said.

If a yes vote sways the board, Jones says the decision to rescind should not be the board's to make.

"At least we move forward and find out what the legal ramifications are to pulling out of the deal and then let the voters decide. We're not here to rule the voters in Lee but to guide them," he said.

Mandate needed

PCB landfill opponents say they foresee the voters giving the Select Board a large mandate at the polls in passing Question 1.

"I think it will pass by a margin of 90 percent yes and 10 percent no and I'd like to know the people who are for the PCB dump," said Andrea Wadsworth. "If there is that kind of overwhelming approval, then whoever is sitting on the Select Board should rescind the agreement."

The former Lee School Committee Chairwoman and one-time Lee Select Board candidate was one of four people who unsuccessfully sued in Berkshire Superior Court to get the February 2020 Select Board approval overturned.

"The Select Board needs to honor the town meeting vote to spend $50,000 to hire someone to get us out of the agreement," Wadsworth added.

Long-time environmental activist Tim Gray, executive director of the Housatonic River Initiative, also predicts a super majority approving the ballot question.

"With Bob Jones' decisive win last year, it's a signal from the town it doesn't want the dump. This vote should have taken place before the Select Board accepted the agreement," he said.

Simply put, Gray says, the dump is a bad idea.

"The PCB dump is not good for our water, the wildlife and image of Lee. A toxic dump doesn't go with us trying to be a wellness community," he said.

Consolati and Wickham say undoing what they did more than two years ago will make the situation worse.

"The Rest of the River communities hired a lawyer, an environmental specialist and he came back with the best option. The ramifications of not doing it were worse than the option of three dumps — two in Lee. What we approved was the best option even though we knew there would be blow back, such as losing an election," Consolati said.

Wickham says that dump opponents need to realize they are up against science, not the Select Board.

"The EPA says the PCBs are 50 parts per million in the sediment and that's manageable, almost like dirt, that's what opponents are fighting. That's why we voted for the settlement," he said

Wickham added that some form of remediation is needed for the Housatonic.

"The animals have used the river all these years so we should fix it," he said. "I think we can speed up nature's progress to clean up the river."

New board awaits

With Carlino leaving the Select Board, there's a good possibility her replacement could be the swing vote to try and rescind the agreement.

All three candidates are opposed to the PCB dump with Langlais on record to most likely vote for rescinding the deal.

Langlais has been in the forefront of the anti-dump movement ever since the deal was announced and has called on the Select Board to give back the deal.

Non-binding withstanding, she says a big yes vote on Question 1 is still a mandate.

"Absolutely they should listen. It's hard to ignore those voices," she said.

Bailey also supports the ballot question, but he will not be quick to rescind calling for a community-wide meeting to discuss such an issue that could have negative consequences.

"My concern is we rescind and GE will still be allowed to go forward without us having a say in what's done and we lose the money to deal with this poisonous dump process," he said.

The money he refers to is the $25 million GE would pay for the impact of the dump on the town.

The Eagle was unable to reach Wright for comment, but in a previous interview the candidate did hint he was for rescinding the deal.

"I would have never had voted for the deal, it was the wrong way to go about it," he said. "I would pull from deal 100 percent if an option was available to me."

Question 2

An annual town meeting has already said yes to having an open town meeting whereby any registered voter in Lee can vote on the warrant articles. Since the late 1960s, Lee has been split into six districts where voters each elect nine town meeting representatives to vote on their behalf. The three Select Board members, town moderator, Finance Committee Chairperson and the town clerk are all at-large voting members.

Bailey, a district representative for 30 years when he wasn't a selectman, worries special interest groups will pack open meetings, vote on their item, then walk out.

"Open town meeting will only work if people do their homework and show up— even if boring — and commit to coming to town meetings," he said.

Another district representative, Langlais, is all for giving up her elected job.

"No more representatives. All registered voters should become a legislator at annual and special town meetings," she said.

Question 3

About four years ago, the town had hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt from building a new water plant and upgrading its municipal water system. To speed up paying off the balance, a 1 percent surcharge was added to home and business owners' property tax bills. Now that that debt has been paid down, the surcharge is no longer needed and voters are being asked to revoke it.