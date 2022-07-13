Three-car collision on Lenox bypass sends two to hospital

LENOX — A three-car collision on the Route 7 and 20 bypass Saturday night sent two motorists to the hospital.
Trevor Pickering, 20, of Blackstone, a town in Worcester County, was heading south in the right lane at high speed at 9:26 p.m. when he rammed into a vehicle driven by Stiven Canizales Agudelo, 31, of Cherry Street in Pittsfield, said Police Chief Stephen O’Brien.
The impact caused Canizales Agudelo to hit the guardrail, colliding with a third vehicle in the left lane driven by Joan O’Neil of Lexington along the four-lane state highway, according to the report by responding officers William Colvin and Jacob Stringer.
O’Neil was uninjured but Pickering and Canizales Agudelo were transported to Berkshire Medical Center where they were treated and released, said hospital spokesman Michael Leary.
Their vehicles were removed by Hoff’s Towing Service. Pickering was charged with driving a motor vehicle negligently.
Also on Saturday, the officers responded to a reported hit-and-run accident at 6 p.m. on the Route 7/20 bypass just south of the North Main Street intersection, the same area as the previous three-car collision.
A 2020 Honda operated by Kendra Richards, 22, of Boston heading south hit a vehicle driven by Jamie Smith, 22, of Dalton. Richards fled the scene, according to the police report.
Lee Police Officer Hunter Roosa later observed the motor vehicle on Housatonic Street in Lee, said Police Chief Craig DeSantis. After a field sobriety test, Roosa arrested Richards on an OUI charge. During booking, she was charged with assault on a police officer, Sgt. Richard Roy.
She was released on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Southern Berkshire District Court, DeSantis said. Lenox Police also issued Richards a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
To cap off an especially busy evening for Lenox police, officers Colvin and Stringer responded to a report of an immobilized, highly intoxicated patron at a local restaurant, O’Brien said. The patron spent the night at the police lockup for his own protection, having been tested at triple the legal limit for alcohol consumption while driving, before being released eight hours later.