A starter single-family home in Lenox? Lottery planned for two houses at $254,000 each.

LENOX — A single-family, three-bedroom home in downtown Lenox for … wait for it … $254,000? That’s less than half the average price of the very few homes for sale in the town.
But it’s true — and there are two of them to be sold by the Affordable Housing Trust, working with Construct Inc., and Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity in an online lottery for income-eligible, first-time homebuyers. Construct is handing the lottery, while Habitat is marketing the venture.
Applications for the lottery began Thursday with a deadline of April 25. The lottery drawing is scheduled for May 2. Details: constructberkshires.org/lenox-lottery/.
The two houses at 8 and 10 Hynes St., part of a tightly clustered close-knit mini-neighborhood off Housatonic Street, are aimed at young families seeking a turnkey starter home to put down roots in Lenox, said Affordable Housing Trust Chairwoman Marybeth Mitts.
“We’re very excited about the prospect of helping two families get into houses in Lenox so close to the village center,” she said.
The houses, dating from around 1900, have been fully renovated, including new kitchens and appliances, and are in move-in condition, Mitts pointed out.
Informational sessions will be held via Zoom at noon Friday and 7 p.m. Monday. Registration links for the sessions are available at www.townoflenox.com/home/news/two-affordable-homes-sale-lenox
Lenox residents will have preference in the lottery for one of the houses, while the other home will be available to any eligible applicants seeking to move into the town who earn no more than 80 percent the area’s median income.
Because the seven houses in the Hynes Street cluster were all on nonconforming lots, the Lenox Zoning Board of Appeals rezoned the area so each house sits on its own property footprint.
The properties to be sold were part of an $845,000, six-house purchase by Blackwater Realty Trust LLC, based in Great Barrington, from private owners in a series of transactions back in January 2020.
The company’s trustee, Linda M. Shafiroff, manager of Creative Building Solutions, LLC, sold the pair of two-story homes on Hynes Street to the Affordable Housing Trust in November 2020 and June 2021 for $275,000 and $279,150, according to the Berkshire Middle Registry of Deeds database.
Shafiroff was highly interested in renovating the homes and bringing them up to code, Mitts explained, so two rehabilitated houses could be sold to the town’s Affordability Housing Trust to be made available to income-eligible applicants.
“Linda has a very good heart and she is all about the mission that the Trust is involved in, trying to provide affordable housing to people who want to move to a nice community like this,” said Mitts. “These homes are a short walk to town and just below the Lenox Community Center, right on the BRTA bus line. We’re so happy that she wanted to work with us.”
Shafiroff, reached at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., told The Eagle that “all the houses on Hynes Street were in desperate need for quite a bit of work. But we saw it as a viable project and we made a decision to see if we could keep these houses in a price range that local people could afford instead of gentrifying the neighborhood for second-home residents. We did a full design and rehab of the homes.”
Acknowledging that real estate prices “are through the roof, and second-homers can afford it but local people can’t,” Shafiroff hopes others in her field will take on similar projects.
“It’s not all just about making money,” she said. “It’s also about giving back to the community.”
Lenox Land Use Director and Town Planner Gwen Miller welcomed the upcoming opportunity for first-time homebuyers. “It’s awesome the Lenox Affordable Housing Trust has created two affordable home ownership opportunities, and that they were able to work cooperatively with Linda Shafiroff to make this happen. . . beginning what is now several years ago,” Miller told The Eagle.
Each Hynes Street home has a 30-year deed restriction, so if an owner chooses to leave in a few years, the Affordable Housing Trust has the right of first refusal for a repurchase to sell the property to another income-eligible household for the remaining portion of the 30-year restriction.
To avoid the possibility that a purchaser could turn the home into an Airbnb or VRBO short-term rental, the deed restriction requires owner occupancy of the property.
An applicant needing financing would need a pre-qualification letter from a local bank.
Of the dozen Lenox homes listed for sale on Zillow this week, the lowest price was $384,000. Nine of them ranged from $650,000 to $2,750,000.
The current assessed value of the 8 Hynes St. house is $178,900, and the current annual property tax would be $1,940, according to the Lenox Assessors office. For 10 Hynes St., the assessed value is $239,400 and the annual tax bill would be $2,596.