Lenox Brewpub proposal needs state signoff for traffic safety issues

LENOX — The Zoning Board of Appeals have tapped the brakes on potential approval of a proposed brewery/restaurant off Pittsfield Road (Route 7/20).
During an intense two-and-a-half hour discussion on Wednesday night, several major issues emerged about the project, including concerns about traffic safety on the state highway and whether the plan is permitted at that site.
“Is this a brewery with an accessory restaurant, or a restaurant with an accessory brewery?” asked ZBA member Cliff Snyder.
Restaurateur Rob Trask is seeking a special permit for a 164-seat establishment, to be called Lenox Brewpup, on a 40-acre parcel just north of the Days Inn. Trask is the owner of 51 Park restaurant in Lee.
During Wednesday's meeting, board members expanded on concerns initially raised at their Dec. 1 meeting.
• With traffic studies showing motorists driving 60 mph on the highway, is the brewpub’s design requiring turns into and out of an entrance and exit access driveway a safety hazard? The board wants a written opinion from the state Department of Transportation.
• Is a beer manufacturing operation even permitted under Lenox zoning bylaws at the proposed site? The ZBA is asking for a ruling by Town Counsel Joel Bard of KP Law in Boston.
• Is a potential readjustment of the site plan, moving the brewpub building farther away from the Twelve Oaks condo complex, enough to satisfy concerned residents?
• Should the ZBA first affirm that the proposed beer manufacturing section of the restaurant building is allowed by town bylaws before taking up traffic safety and other issues?
That question was raised by attorney Alexandra Glover of Lazan Glover & Puciloski in Great Barrington, representing Trask’s company, Antimony Brewing LLC, which owns 51 Park, and would own Lenox Brewpub through a subsidiary.
Attorney John Gobel of Martin & Oliveira in Pittsfield, representing the Twelve Oaks residents, asserted that “there is no provision for a brewpub or a brewery in this zone or in the town of Lenox at all.”
But Lenox Land Use Director and Town Planner Gwen Miller disagreed, citing bylaw revisions in 2015 that created a “custom manufacturing” provision that could apply to a brewery or a brewpub. “I don’t think to say that it’s prohibited in Lenox is accurate,” she said.
As Glover put it, “We’re asking to determine whether a restaurant may brew beer on-site, and whether the brewing operation is an accessory use to a restaurant that serves the beer.”
ZBA member Snyder suggested consulting with town counsel on the proposed use of a brewpub, an idea supported by several other board members.
But the most heated discussion revolved around traffic safety concerns that first surfaced during a Nov. 2 site visit, and two rival traffic studies — one by Fuss & O’Neill, the Springfield traffic engineers commissioned by Trask’s company, and another from MDM Transportation Consultants of Marlborough, hired to review the Fuss & O’Neill report for Twelve Oaks.
According to Steve Savaria, senior project manager for Fuss & O’Neill, “whatever we propose for improvements out on the state highway is going to be subject to review and approval by MassDOT and will need to meet whatever design standards they deem appropriate.”
MDM President Robert Michaud, describing Route 7/20 as a high-volume, high-speed corridor as defined by the state, voiced his major concern with the site plan — “its design, lack of detail, and the absolute lack of information and engagement with DOT to determine whether such a design would even pass muster with MassDOT.”
He suggested that the state highway might even need to be widened to accommodate a left-turn lane for southbound motorists seeking to enter the brewpub property.
Board member Ned Douglas declared that it’s up to MassDOT to decide whether proposed right-of-way to enter the site “is fine or not, and they’re the people that have to stand by their decision.”
ZBA member Albert Harper zeroed in on potential turn lanes, noting the average highway speed is 60 mph and that he had clocked a motorist driving at 75 mph through the Lime Kiln Road intersection, opposite the site of the proposed brewpub.
“I’m really concerned that we have a high-speed highway and that we don’t have any approval from MassDOT that this is in fact a safe intersection to make the right-hand turn into the premises from the northbound,” he said. “Same thing in exiting the property, a left-hand turn across two lanes of 60 mph traffic seems to me to be extremely dangerous.”
Harper insisted that “if somebody gets killed there, I don’t want to be the person responsible for approving a dangerous situation, let that rest on MassDOT. Right now, I don’t have any basis for making a decision, and before I can vote on this, I have to have something from DOT telling me that this is a safe plan. If it’s not, I can’t possibly approve this project, it would be irresponsible of this board to approve a project knowing that we’re creating a danger.”
Fuster, the board chairman, strongly supported Harper’s concerns — “I don’t want to approve a project and read about a death in the paper, and frankly, I don’t want that on any of our heads. This is a very dangerous stretch of the road.”
The ZBA will reconvene at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 to hear from town counsel on whether a brewpub can be permitted in the proposed location. A followup meeting, if needed, would be held at 6 p.m. March 2.