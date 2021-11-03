Lenox affordable housing plan shifts to the express lane

LENOX — Armed with letters of support from town boards and department heads, a developer is seeking zoning board approval to build an affordable and workforce rental housing complex on nearly 15 acres of Brushwood Farm.

The story so far

A preliminary version of the proposal was unveiled informally in June, with a revision presented to town boards in mid-September.

The estimated cost of the project at 36 Pittsfield Road, on wooded land behind the Courtyard by Marriott hotel, is upward of $30 million, not including the acquisition of a portion of the 68-acre property owned by the Hashim family. Pennrose LLC holds a purchase-and-sale option for the site, pending approval by the zoning board.

What's at stake?

The project, if approved, would address a severe shortfall in the town’s affordable and workforce housing, potentially enabling more people who work in Lenox to live there.

The Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development has approved the proposed site under the state’s Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. The addition of 65 rental units would raise Lenox’s percentage of year-round affordable housing from 7 percent to 9.4 percent, approaching the state’s 10 percent goal.

What's the timeline for the project?

The project calls for gathering state and town funding support by 2023, followed by construction of up to 16 months, with potential completion in 2025.

What could renters expect?

Thirteen three-story residential buildings with five apartments in each, and a community building for residents’ events, meetings and programming, on nearly 15 acres of Brushwood Farm’s 68-acre site.

The currently proposed mix of rental units includes 24 one-bedroom apartments, 33 two-bedroom units and eight three-bedroom units, with all 65 affordable and deed-restricted. Offices for on-site management and resident services staff are included.

On-site amenities would include bicycle racks, walking paths, a small playground, indoor and outdoor social/leisure areas, and lookout points with views of October Mountain and surrounding wooded areas. Ninety-nine on-site parking spaces would be available for the use of residents and visitors.

The property on a lot divided from the main Brushwood Farm property would share access to Pittsfield Road with the Marriott hotel via the existing traffic signal. The residential community would be connected to the public sewer system per the Department of Public Works’ recommendation.

What would the rentals cost?

Currently projected rentals of the one-, two-and three-bedroom units would range from about $800 to $2,500.

Who would be eligible?

Fifty apartments would be restricted to households with income up to 60 percent of the area’s median income, while 15 would be designated as workforce units (as supported by Mass Housing’s Workforce Housing Program) for households earning up to 120 percent of the area’s median income.

For a two-person household in Lenox, based on the Pittsfield metropolitan area, the median income is $72,800; it’s $81,900 for three people and $90,000 for a four-person household, according to current federal and state calculations.

What about landscaping, traffic and management?

Construction would occupy 35 percent of the site, while the rest remains open space, with preservation of a sustainable landscape and building design integrated into its natural surroundings, with trees and existing natural features retained as much as feasible.

A traffic study by VHB engineers states that the development is not expected to significantly impact surrounding roadways.

Pennrose LLC, the developer, would provide on-site management and maintenance weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a year-round, 24/7 contact person for any public safety and maintenance issues.

What's next?

The official version of the plan is being submitted to the Zoning Board of Appeals by the Boston regional office of Pennrose under a state law enabling local zoning boards to expedite and approve affordable housing developments under flexible rules.

According to Pennrose, the proposal is consistent with local needs, and would not have a material, detrimental effect on the character of the neighborhood or the town; on the contrary, the proposed affordable rental housing development would have a significant beneficial effect on both future residents and the town as a whole.

The project proposal has been endorsed by the Affordable Housing Trust, the Select Board, the Planning Board, the Conservation Commission, the police and fire chiefs and the DPW superintendent.

The ZBA will review the proposal at a public meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 in the Lenox Community Center at 65 Walker St. Documents are available at Town Hall during normal business hours and on the town's website, tinyurl.com/yy5mj5er.