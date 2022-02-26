Lenox budget plan holds real estate tax increase to 2.5 percent. Credit goes to the ‘tourist tax’ windfall

LENOX — The total tab: $30.9 million. That’s the proposed operating and capital budget, as approved 5-0 by the Select Board at a recent meeting, for the 2023 fiscal year that begins July 1.
It’s up from the current total of just above $29 million. Figuring in revenue and available money, the tax levy comes down to $16.8 million.
After close scrutiny by the advisory Finance Committee at a series of upcoming meetings and a recommendation letter to taxpayers, voters will have the final say at the May 5 annual town meeting. The deadline to submit articles for the town meeting warrant is March 10.
There is a wild card: The School Department’s budget — it represents about half of total town spending — is a work in progress. There is a $350,000 gap between Town Manager Christopher Ketchen’s guidance capping the department’s increase over the current year at 3 percent — $14,624,678 — and the current school spending plan of $14,974,285, reflecting an increase of 5.46 percent.
Contract negotiations are underway with the teachers union and other staff represented by the Lenox Education Association.
“It’s no different from any other year; the School Department has until March to present its budget approved by the School Committee,” Ketchen explained. Citing “the gap between where the town is and the proposed school spending plan, there’s some work to be done there. When they’ve done everything they feel they can do, there still may be room for dialogue.”
Ketchen cautioned the Select Board that “we’re in an inflationary environment, restoring programs on hiatus during the COVID pandemic, along with rising health insurance, retiree medical coverage and pension costs, and very robust future capital needs.”
But, because of formidable lodging tax revenues, the increase in property taxes will be held at the traditional 2.5 percent level, on average.
“We have larger-than-normal cash reserves, but the town still maintains tension between its expenses and revenue,” Ketchen said. “The town doesn’t have cash challenges, by any stretch of the imagination, but there is a revenue and expense challenge. We want to be good stewards, and this budget accomplishes most of the goals that we want to see the town achieve without an undue increase in the overall tax levy.”
In response, Select Board Chairwoman Marybeth Mitts pointed to the “very fortunate” lodging tax revenue increases for the first six months of the current fiscal year — a record total of $2.5 million.
“Considering the challenges with benefits, the new debt service we’ve taken on, the increases in public safety and smaller inflationary increases throughout the budget, you’ve done a very good job managing these increases,” Mitts told Ketchen.
Select Board member David Roche agreed, pointing to the need to “not overly burden the taxpayers while satisfying the needs of our various departments, assuming that the School Department can somehow reconcile with our recommended increases.”
Roche noted that “we’re trying to maintain parity in raises between all town departments, including schools. … Whatever we negotiate has to be on a level playing field.” That sentiment was supported strongly by Select Board member Edward Lane.
Potential capital projects to be funded during the next fiscal year include an estimated $30 million for a federally mandated upgrade at the wastewater treatment plant and a projected $20 million for a public safety complex, both to be financed through long-term bonds.
Decisions on launching the capital projects probably will be the subject of a special town meeting, possibly this summer, Ketchen suggested.