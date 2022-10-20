Can’t get a cell signal in Lenox? Town planners aim to bring a wireless policy bylaw to voters next month

LENOX — With the clock running to submit a wireless zoning bylaw to voters, town planners are encountering hangups, including heightened, loosely organized opposition and an unexpected technical snafu.

In a hybrid meeting Tuesday — cut short by a glitch with the videoconferencing system — the Planning Board continued sorting out language in the proposed bylaw — primarily about the location of any new cell towers, height limits on them and required setbacks from homes.

Ahead of the meeting, the board’s consultant, David Maxson of Isotrope Wireless, disclosed that an unidentified “consultant” to some town residents — apparently opponents of cell towers in areas where people live — had challenged Maxson’s townwide “drive test” last May confirming marginal to poor reception in most of the community.

Concerns have been raised by people about alleged health hazards of radio frequencies from cell facilities.

In recent comments to the board, residents have cited concerns about the bylaw's legality and complexity, while also highlighting the need for better service.

“Whatever bylaw you guys come up with should be reviewed by an independent lawyer. I think it will be very difficult to support it,” said resident Phil Gilardi. In a recent letter to the editor, Gilardi said he was concerned the bylaw would "allow large, ugly and radiation-generating cell towers in residential areas possibly within 150 feet of any home in Lenox. ... The bylaw is also being written to make it extremely difficult (if not impossible) for residents to sue the town if one objects to a cell tower near their front yard or line of sight."

Susan May of Lenox asked the board about the timing of the vote.

“Is there sufficient time for townspeople, the people who must vote on it at the special town meeting, to explain it all for them to make an intelligent decision?" she asked.

Francie Sorrentino, of Lenox Dale, said better service is urgently needed. "We have no reception in Lenox Dale, it’s getting worse and something needs to be done, we know that."

'A better bylaw'

Maxson told the board he believes “a strong public benefit" is gained by responsibly managing where towers go. “The objective is to have a better bylaw so that you have a better ability to say no to bad proposals,” Maxson said.

In its work on the bylaw, the board is working to rule out policies that do not serve the town's best interests and provide what Maxson termed "a straightforward bylaw with no loopholes.”

“A key factor is to find ways to respectfully place facilities closer to the centers of activity for the greatest public benefit,” Maxson wrote in a letter to Land Use Director and Town Planner Gwen Miller. Along with the updated draft of the 10-page wireless bylaw plan, Maxson’s document is posted on the town’s website.

“The Planning Board is moving forward with its best effort to develop a zoning policy that will allow wireless infrastructure in a community sorely needing it,” Miller said Wednesday in a statement to The Eagle. She said the policy would give the community options and discretion on where wireless facilities can go and what they would look like.

Miller said the Planning Board and town staff aim to complete a wireless bylaw proposal in time for the Nov. 17 special town meeting, subject to open meeting laws and the town’s Zoning Act.

Key issues, as the board continues crafting the proposal, include a possible height limit of 100 feet on new towers and potential 250-foot setbacks from residential properties. A special permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals for proposed new facilities would be required in all town zones.

At the Planning Board’s Oct. 11 session, Maxson suggested that “opponents might derail the proceedings” by bogging the town down in efforts to discredit existing federal safety standards, which are under court-ordered review. Instead of relying on “cherry-picked science,” he recommended staying with the “very safe standard,” which shows that cell towers emit a very low level of radio frequencies.

“The Board is in no position to create or adopt its own radio-frequency safety standards or wait for new ones to appear,” Maxson wrote in his letter. “Pursuit of these issues will delay completion of the board’s important work. Moreover, such delays invite unintended consequences. I encourage the Board to maintain its current laser focus on bylaw revisions that best balance the competing interests of the townspeople.”

Maxson denied that his own perspective “is captured by sinister industry forces.”

The town planners’ stated mission is to protect the town's scenic and historic character while meeting the needs for modern wireless facilities. The work-in-progress bylaw would follow local, state and federal regulations while minimizing environmental and visual impacts through standards for locations and installations. A strong preference would be to place any new antennas on existing structures.

Maxson said applicants would have to demonstrate a need for a new facility and provide evidence they have exhausted “less impactful" alternatives on other sites.

The zoning board would have to verify that information in order to approve a facility.

A two-thirds majority would be needed for approval for any wireless zoning bylaw that may be presented to special town meeting voters Nov. 17.