LENOX — More than six months after the sale and board approvals of the only downtown service station to new owners, the former full-service Hoff’s Sunoco awaits its renovation into a modern convenience store with self-service gas pumps.
There have been no visible signs of work, leaving residents to wonder what’s to become of the property at a highly visible central Main Street location.
According to documents on file at Town Hall, representatives of the new owners, Chucky’s LLC, applied for a building permit Sept. 30. But, since required documents and details were missing, the application was withdrawn, just before it would have been denied automatically a month later.
Don Fitzgerald, a building inspector for Lenox, confirmed that the application had been canceled but had no additional information about a reactivation.
Rest assured, a new search for a contractor is set to begin, potentially within 30 days, according to Anthony Caropreso of MacCaro Real Estate in Lee. He is assisting in the redevelopment of the property.
“Request for proposals are going out to bid, with the hope to apply for a building permit this spring,” he told The Eagle.
In August, the 90 Main St. site was acquired by Chucky’s LLC, based in Oxford, Mass., and co-owned by Zameer Alhaq and Naveed Asif. The company operates a convenience store at 730 East St. in Pittsfield and five others in western New England. Alhaq and Asif could not be reached for comment Monday.
Hoff’s, one of the county’s only remaining full-service automotive shops, had been a gas station since 1929. Its closing widely was viewed as the end of an era in the historic village.
The regional chain had been planning to fast-track the renovation of the deteriorated facility into Sam’s Food, a modern convenience store with two self-service filling islands containing four pumps under a new canopy, with fuel supplied by Gulf Oil.
Shanlen Realty LLC, operated by the Hoff family, sold the location last summer for $300,000. Hoff’s towing service, a AAA-contract facility, was relocated to Lenox Dale.
New piping for the self-service pumps needed approval by the state Fire Marshal’s Office, according to Ron Fortune of Consulting & Design LLC in Lee. His company handles engineering, consulting and special permitting for the petroleum and convenience store industry.
Attorney Kenneth Ferris, of Hashim & Spinola in Pittsfield, represented Chucky’s co-owners for the real estate transaction. He said Monday that he no longer is involved with the project.
Last spring, the Historic District Commission voted 3-0 to approve a certificate of appropriateness for the project’s exterior, nonsimulated brick veneer. The Zoning Board of Appeals had voted 5-0 in favor of the project’s site plan and special permit in May, conditioned on a plan to minimize potential light pollution.
According to the business plan, Sam’s Food would be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. The convenience store would have a walk-in cooler, offering food items and beverages for takeout only, as well as sales of oil, antifreeze and other small items.
The Main Street site has hosted a filling station for 92 years. It became a full-service auto repair and towing facility after Glenn K. Hoff Sr. purchased it in 1977.