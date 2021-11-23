LENOX — A series of “Lenox Winterland” events begins next week, through a partnership involving the town, the chamber of commerce and the Lenox Community Center.
This month, the Select Board approved chamber Executive Director Jennifer Nacht’s request for $5,500 in additional money — $3,500 to make up for a revenue shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic-required cancellation of the business group’s Sept. 25 Apple Squeeze, and $2,000 to support the Winterland attractions.
“The goal is to make Lenox as inviting as it is at any other time of the year,” Nacht said. “For all of us who live here, we know that the ‘down season’ is the best time of the year.”
The schedule unveiled by the chamber includes:
• Dec. 3/ongoing: Holiday Tree Walk, a display of 15 white, 6-foot trees along Main Street, decorated by local businesses and artists for the winter season.
• Dec. 3, 6 p.m., Light Up Lenox: Annual tree-lighting at Lilac Park, hosted by the Community Center and starring Santa Claus arriving by firetruck to throw the switch. The Community Center’s children's chorus will perform starting at 5:45. Pictures with Santa at the Lilac Park gazebo follow (face masks are required).
• Dec. 4, 10 a.m.: Jolly Poker 5K Run to benefit Berkshire Bounty, which collects and purchases food for local food pantries. Runners convene at the Community Center, 65 Walker St.. by 9:30. Details and registration: tinyurl.com/267vs46r; email patty@joshbillings.com for more information.
• Dec. 4, 6 p.m.: Lenox Library’s Virtual Holiday Pajama Night. Readings by Eagle photographer Ben Garver, Lenox Town Manager Christopher Ketchen, State Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli and Library Director Katie O’Neil. Also: A singalong with Terry a la Berry & Friends. Presented via Zoom: tinyurl.com/4mj5ka5u
• Dec. 5, 3 p.m.: Christmas at Trinity, choral and instrumental music, with the Cantilena Chamber Choir and seasonal readings performed by Jim Brooke, Lenox native and international journalist. Trinity Episcopal Church, 88 Walker St. (Masks required, plus proof of vaccination or negative COVID test). Tickets and additional information: cantilenachoir.org
• Dec. 16-19: Staged, costumed reading of “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley,” featuring familiar characters from Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.” 7 p.m. Dec. 16-18; also 2 p.m. Dec. 18-19. (Masks required; vaccination card or negative 48-hour COVID test, plus a form of ID). Tina Packer Playhouse, Shakespeare & Company, 70 Kemble St. Schedule and details: tinyurl.com/h925xudm
• Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m. “Winter Solstice-A Holiday Celebration” with St. Ann music ensembles, guest vocalists and instrumentalists. Directed by Ron Ramsay. Proceeds benefit St. Ann Music Fund. St. Ann's Church, 134 Main St. Information: 413-637-0157.