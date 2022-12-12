A $30 million hotel with separate residential units is coming to Pittsfield Road in Lenox

LENOX — The Zoning Board of Appeals has given unanimous, enthusiastic approval for hotel and residential project at the site of the former Magnuson Hotel on Pittsfield Road (Route 7/20).
Developer BBL Hospitality of Albany, N.Y., received a special permit and site plan application during Wednesday's meeting.
“I think this is the biggest project I can remember this board having heard and approved the same night,” said ZBA member Shawn Leary Considine.
The project, which is expected to cost at least $30 million, includes an 87-room upscale Element Hotel, plus 28 residential apartments in seven new three-story buildings.
The two-bedroom apartments will be expensive and designed for six- to 12-month stays, BBL’s local attorney William E. Martin of Pittsfield assured board members, and no sublets or AirBnb rentals would be permitted.
“This project as a whole is a great benefit to the town of Lenox,” said zoning board member Albert Harper. He cited the substantial economic impact of the new hotel rooms and he noted that the neighborhood would be enhanced by “transforming an unattractive, vacant lot visible from the highway, and it provides housing for transients and potential new residents.”
The 13.4-acre property contained a Holiday Inn built in 1964, later branded as a Quality Inn and an EconoLodge before its final incarnation as the Magnuson Hotel. The 120-room hotel, with a 96-seat restaurant and a 360-person function room, closed in 2017 and was demolished in March 2018, followed by an environmental cleanup.
The original project, then branded as Lenox Manor, was proposed by Great Barrington hotel developer Vijay Mahida. It included a 100-suite extended-stay hotel and a 500-person event center. The ZBA granted a special permit in 2018 for that $22 million to $24 million project, which never got off the ground, although a portion of the foundation was built after most of the land was cleared.
Martin stressed that the new plan eliminates the event center, which he described as controversial, in part because of opposition by residents of the nearby Twelve Oaks condominium complex.
The new version, which has the support of the condo association, makes the project “a lot less impactful,” he said.
The Mahida family remains minority owners of the revised project, according to Dave Carpenter, director of administration for Mahida Family Hospitality Interests.
BBL Lenox Hotel Group LLC, an affiliate of the Albany developer, will pay the Lenox Housing Trust $475,000 instead of including two affordable units, which are normally required for a multi-family residential complex of 28 units. Those apartments typically will be leased by executives coming to the area for a short stint of six to 12 months, as well as some warm-weather seasonal rentals.
Martin attributed the delay in clearing the site and launching the project to “poor financial circumstances and COVID problems.” He cited “huge stumbling blocks in terms of construction financing and all sorts of other things that happened.”
He emphasized BBL’s “real desire to put this project at the top of its radar, notwithstanding the economy and the inflationary period we’re in. The sooner we can get something positive happening on that property, the better.”
Approval by the ZBA means construction can begin this spring,” Carrie Hillenbrandt, senior vice president of BBL Hospitality, told The Eagle.
She described BBL as “a 50-year-old design, build and construction company” with hospitality and property management as part of its mission. She stressed that “we’re all one company,” on site not only during construction but also operating and managing its 22 East Coast hotels, including several in New York’s Capital District.
“We don’t build it and run away,” she said. “We have to make it work, manage it and employ the folks who work in the hotel, and we get extremely involved in whatever community we’re in. It’s very important to us, it’s the backbone of the company.”
Hillenbrandt, whose family is from Pittsfield, described the target guest for Element as someone who enjoys the outdoors and cares about sustainability. Although there is no restaurant on site, guests are served a complimentary breakfast. No conventions would be held.
The Element concept originally was part of the Westin brand when it was owned by Starwood Hotels. Marriott International acquired Starwood in 2015, so Element is now one of 32 Marriott brands. “However, Marriott kept its original branding and it was officially called ‘Element by Westin,’ ” Hillenbrandt said.
Jim Scalise, engineer for SK Design Group in Pittsfield, detailed the site plan for the three-story hotel with a maximum height of 49 feet. He said the traffic impact would be reduced by 44 percent compared to the original project plan, thanks to the elimination of the event center.
Sight lines for approaching northbound traffic have been improved, he noted. Approval by the state Department of Transportation is pending.
BBL Hospitality agreed to submit letters of endorsement regarding safety from the town’s police and fire chiefs as a condition of granting the permits.