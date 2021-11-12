Lenox Finance Committee takes a hard look at school spending

LENOX — As discussions unfold about school spending for 2022-23, the Finance Committee has signaled that it intends to push for a more austere approach this time.
“There’s not a whole lot of fiscal responsibility being exercised by the School Committee," said Michael Feder, who, along with Mindi Morin, is the Finance Committee’s liaison to the School Committee. "There’s a general sense that the [School] Committee asks for the money and the town voters give it to them.”
At its most recent meeting, Feder questioned whether the voters “have a really strong understanding of how much the schools are costing them” in relation to their property taxes.
“We take very seriously our responsibility to inform the populace about the fiscal affairs that are going to impact their lives," he said. "What’s being done to sustain and/or improve the quality of life in Lenox at a reasonable cost to the people who are paying for it?”
The committee focused on the school district’s operating budget, since personnel costs drive up to 85 percent of spending. The school administration is opening bargaining with the Lenox Education Association, the union representing staff, on a new contract for teachers to take effect July 1.
Committee member David Carpenter, citing other major capital projects the town is facing — a federally mandated, $25 million upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant and a $15 million public safety complex — suggested that any major school building investments need to be evaluated closely.
“What can we afford to pay without a severe impact on tax rates?” he asked.
Feder cited his own “back-of-the-envelope analysis” comparing Lenox teacher salaries and teacher-to-student ratios to neighboring Berkshire school districts and the rest of the state. He argued that the town’s teachers earn “significantly higher” salaries, on average, than in other nearby schools.
According to the latest available data from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the 80 teachers in Lenox earn, on average, $79,969, compared with $84,212 for the Adams-Cheshire Hoosac Valley Regional’s faculty, the highest in the county.
Salaries at the other seven K-12 school districts in the county range from a low of $65,703 in Pittsfield to $76,551 at Berkshire Hills in Great Barrington.
Lenox has just over 10.2 teachers per 100 students, the second highest in the county, behind 11.4 at Southern Berkshire Regional, based in Sheffield, the state data showed.
Feder, describing what he termed “some sense of entitlement by the School Committee,” proposed that the school administration prepare a “zero-based budget,” starting with “no teachers, no staff, no administration, and build it up from zero, based on our needs. We’re not saying you have too many teachers, we’re not saying you have too few teachers, what we’re saying is, ‘Why don’t you do an analysis and figure out what the right number of teachers is.’ ”
Kristine Cass, chairwoman of the Finance Committee, pointed out that the new contract being negotiated with the teachers does not involve staffing levels. In response, Feder stated that “it’s entirely possible that if we don’t need all the teachers we have, then we can have an increase in teacher pay without having an increase in teacher costs.”
Town Manager Christopher Ketchen, in response to Finance Committee questions, projected that “if the future resembles the past,” his guidance for the next School Department annual budget would recommend no more than a 3 percent increase.
The school budget accounts for just over half of total town government spending. District enrollment is 722, compared with 750 last year, with nonresident students at 39 percent of the total.
“We’re an advisory panel to voters,” Feder acknowledged. “Our job is to tell the taxpayers, ‘If we think they [the School Committee] are being irresponsible, it’s your job to decide what to do about it.’ … All we can do is to make sure they’re aware that we’re looking, we’re watching and we’re going to be asking questions.”