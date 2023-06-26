Lenox Memorial High quiz team wins 'As Schools Match Wits' champtionship

LENOX — In a closely-fought battle of the brains, the Lenox Memorial High quiz team edged out Westfield High in a photo-finish championship on “As Schools Match Wits.”
New England Public Media, based in Springfield, televised the pre-recorded competition via WGBY, Channel 57, on Saturday night.
The championship match is available for streaming at video.nepm.org.
The finals of the 62nd “As Schools Match Wits” season was a cliffhanger. After both schools traded the lead several times, the score was Lenox 180, Westfield 170 going into the concluding 90-second “lightning round.”
That matchup involved a series of short clues describing to a word with the letter-sequence “end” somewhere in it, moderator Beth Ward of WGBY explained.
Correct answers included endow, bend, vending, endear, spend, tendon, endemic, calendar, endeavor, endanger, contend, dead end, pendulum, amendment offend.
With the teams tied at 200 points, a judge’s review was needed to determine whether Westfield had submitted an answer to the final question just as the buzzer rang.
“What a way to end this championship match,” Ward told viewers. “The judges took a look and Westfield did buzz in, in time, but they did not provide an answer.”
By the rules of the game, a five-point penalty was levied against Westfield, making Lenox the winner, 200-195.
Ward called the outcome “a fantastic accomplishment for both teams.”
LMMHS team members included Cormac Mathews, Jackson Frederick, Ely Hochfelder and Max Adam, with Catharine Kowalski as the alternate.
Since the match was pre-recorded earlier this month, the Lenox team planned a telecast viewing party at the Olde Heritage Tavern on Saturday evening.
Lenox and Westfield had won the semifinal rounds for the championship earlier this month, competing against the Academy at Charlemont and Amherst Regional, respectively.
The 2021 Lenox quiz team also triumphed in the championship round, besting Belchertown High School’s team.