In Lenox, two Memorial Day parades honor the town’s veterans and fallen fighters

LENOX — Under brilliant sunshine and clear skies, large crowds of residents turned out for the two’s two Memorial Day parades on Monday.

At the 76th annual gathering in the village of Lenox Dale, the community’s unofficial mayor and retired police officer Timothy Sheehan presided over the ceremony, as he has for more than 25 years.

Some towns in Berkshire County have canceled Memorial Day parades, said state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, who spoke at both events. “I don’t understand that; it’s very personal to me and a lot of folks,” the Lenox Democrat commented, citing “excuses that there are not enough veterans able to participate.”

“They miss the point,” Pignatelli said in Lenox Dale. “Today is about the veterans but more importantly, it’s about the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice so we could have a parade, a day off from school and work, so we could have a family picnic, the unofficial kickoff to summer here in the Berkshires. That’s what it’s all about.”

Lenox VFW Vice Commander David Roche, echoed that sentiment.

“This day is in honor of those who paid in life and blood, whose moms never saw them, whose dads wept in private, whose wives raised kids alone and whose kids only remembered them from pictures, said Roche, who is also a Select Board member. "This is a day of remembrance that our fallen have paid for. Let’s remember and thank them for every free breath that you ever get to take.”

Marching at both parades was the Lenox Memorial Middle and High School band, led by Jonathan Cade, the school's fine arts department chair and band leader who’s retiring this summer after 22 years at the school.

The downtown parade, which included an emotional tribute to fallen Vietnam veterans by Pittsfield radio personality Bill Sturgeon, ended with the brief annual service and playing of taps at St. Ann’s Cemetery.

Lenox Memorial High School junior Lillian Colvin drew enthusiastic applause at the downtown event for her full-throated rendition of the national anthem.

Pignatelli pointed out that 240 World War II, 600 Korean War and 390 Vietnam War veterans die every day in America, and that since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, 30,000 have taken their own lives.

“That’s who we honor today; those are the memories we have to carry on for future generations,” he said. “I hope all of you go forward, recognizing the real importance of Memorial Day.”

“Fifty years later, we need to show all our respect to the Vietnam War veterans,” he asserted, noting that many had been mistreated upon their return from the divisive conflict. “Today is not about the living veterans, it’s about the veterans and soldiers that paid the ultimate sacrifice. I hope the young people here today will live a long, happy, peaceful life, and that maybe someday we’ll have no veterans in a parade because we’ll live in a peaceful world. Wouldn’t that be special.”