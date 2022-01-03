Lenox raised over $2 million in hotel and restaurant fees in fiscal 2021. The current year could be nearly twice as good

LENOX — The tourism surge sweeping the Berkshires has yielded another windfall for the town — nearly $1.3 million from lodging taxes for August through October, as well as $91,000 in meals tax revenue.

Combined with $1,160,000 from the previous three months, the hospitality tax take comes to almost $2.5 million for the first half of the current fiscal year, Town Manager Christopher Ketchen told The Eagle.

If sustained, the record-setting pace would be on track to nearly double the previous high-water mark of over $2.1 million set during the entire 2020 fiscal year, encompassing the pre-pandemic summer and fall of 2019 through June 2020.

“That was the best year of all time, and now we’ve already exceeded it, with six months left,” said Ketchen, adding that there’s no choice but to view it as a departure from the norm, reflecting pent-up demand from visitors. The current one-year tourism tax total could come in at more than double what he had conservatively budgeted based on pre-COVID trends.

“It is good news in the midst of what is shaping up to be a difficult and uncertain budget year because of rising costs,” he said. Among those expenses is a potential return toward pre-pandemic levels of funding for OPEB (other post-employment benefits), including health insurance for municipal retirees, above and beyond pensions.

Other rising costs include an 8 percent increase in the annual assessment for municipal employee pensions from the Berkshire County Retirement System and an increase in eligible employees and dependents signing up for town-sponsored health insurance plans.

A portion of hospitality tax revenue goes to lower the property tax burden while anything left over from that amount is for capital projects and/or one-time expenses, Ketchen said.

That’s because lodging and meals taxes can be volatile and are exposed to declines during a recession, resulting in upward pressure on property taxes to support the town budget, he pointed out.

“We need to take a hard look at what’s a reliable level of dependence on rooms, meals and excise taxes to fund operations,” Ketchen said. “To not do that leads to the argument that it’s over-taxation on properties to count on reliable surplus funds rather than using those to reduce the tax burden on residents.”

The goal is to find the sweet spot between possibly unrealistic, irresponsible expectations of tourism revenue or underestimating the actual amount of reliable lodging taxes.

In order to hone in on the concept of reliability, town officials need to spend the next six weeks trying to figure that out, Ketchen said.

Follow the money . . . Here are the totals for the 6 percent Lenox tax on lodging for visitors during the five most recent fiscal years*: 2022: $2,446,458 (first six months) 2021: $1,728,208 2020: $2,139,582 2019: $1,811,571 2018: $1,927,591 Source: State Department of Revenue via Lenox Town Hall *The state and local fiscal years run from July 1-June 30. The state reports the quarterly totals by Sept. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31 and June 30. Because of the lag time in data filed by lodging sites, the 1st quarter covers “heads in beds” in May, June and July; the 2nd quarter, Aug., Sept. and Oct.; the 3rd quarter, Nov., Dec., Jan. and the 4th quarter, Feb., March, April.

The outcome is likely to result in funneling some of unexpectedly strong hospitality revenue to offset increased cost pressures on the operating budget, with the rest going to infrastructure upgrades.

During a recent briefing for the Select Board, Ketchen cited cost escalation affecting budget planning for the next fiscal year, including rising energy expenses and collective bargaining agreements with the town’s three labor unions as well as with many contract employees.

He described the lodging tax revenue surge as “very positive news” that will help preserve town reserve funds while offsetting potential property tax hikes caused by the expense increases.

“Things are going to look different, and it’s not going to be business as usual,” he told Select Board members.

“We all understand we’re going to have some really tough decisions to make as far as spending goes in the next year,” Selectman Edward Lane responded.

The just-released report covering “heads in beds” from August through October followed an especially robust lodging tax report reflecting room rentals from May through July.

Tourism has become more of a year-round economic mainstay in Lenox and neighboring communities during the pandemic. Apart from higher occupancy, many inns, hotels and online short-term rental hosts have increased their rates.

Tacked on to the bill for guests is the state’s 5.7 percent lodging tax, plus the additional 6 percent for Lenox.

The May-July bonanza this year came to $1,161,573 for the town, compared to $672,817 in the pre-pandemic 2019 season. Even in 2020, a few months after COVID-19 erupted, the town took in $519,710 in lodging tax revenue for the three-month period.

The overall financial cushion includes $4.2 million in “free cash” reserves, certified by the state last fall. The total is the second highest in the town’s history. Lenox also has $1.3 million in additional “stabilization” reserves available for projects approved by a two-thirds supermajority of town meeting voters.

In addition to full operation by major players like Canyon Ranch, the new Miraval resort with its Wyndhurst Manor & Club (formerly Cranwell) and the Toole Group hotels north of downtown, a half-dozen downtown inns were renovated under new ownership in 2021.

The hospitality industry helps limit property tax increases to 2.5 percent a year on average, except for the 2021 fiscal year (July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021), when the town froze property taxes at the previous year’s level to help residents cope with the pandemic’s economic fallout.