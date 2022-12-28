Jake Eberwein speaks about his six-month role as fill-in chief of Lenox schools

LENOX — In his part-time, six-month position, educator Howard “Jake” Eberwein III, 57, has an overflowing plate of challenges to confront as interim superintendent of the Lenox Public Schools.
Top priorities: naming an interim principal at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, then a long-term principal.
Eberwein, a former superintendent of the Pittsfield and Lee-Tyringham school districts, will also advise the School Committee as it seeks a full-time superintendent to succeed Marc J. Gosselin, Jr., who departed this month.
Eberwein will help shape the School Department’s operating budget proposal for 2023-2024, with a likely 6 percent increase.
“We’re all in this together,” he said. “There have been some bubbles, the leadership transition, and this would be really be something if we came together to work through this problem, so I hope I can help navigate through the challenge.”
Eberwein said he hopes to assist with the district’s response to a critical outside audit on bullying incidents and school culture. “You can’t gloss over the gaps and the challenges, you have to face them head-on, but try to figure out the powerful work we have the ability to do in our schools, how do we celebrate that and call it out,” he said.
“This is a strong district,” he said during a nearly 90-minute conversation at Town Hall this week. “There’s so much more good happening beyond the challenges we have in front of us, which we are facing head-on while we promote this tradition of high-quality, excellent education.”
This year, the district attracted 313 school choice students, many of them from Pittsfield. Total enrollment is 785, up nearly 9 percent from last year.
Q: What’s the best way to confront the school culture challenge, specifically bullying incidents outlined in the outside law firm’s audit report?
EBERWEIN: We need a system where people can report freely without worry or anxiety, and those reports are acted on and followed up carefully and comprehensively. Then, we set a level of expectations for behavior and norms in our schools, and when there’s a deviation from that, we work with kids to teach them and tell them that there’s a line in the sand, and when you cross it, there are consequences.
The second part is building school culture so kids are excited to be part of something, to be connected to each other in ways that reinforce identity. And the expectations for our staff are no different from the expectations for our students. There’s something going on, but the sky isn’t falling. There are so many great things happening in the middle and high school to celebrate and build upon.
Q: There’s great concern over the difficulty of attracting and retaining faculty and other staff.
EBERWEIN: That’s a challenge countywide, statewide and nationally. The pandemic put a lot of pressure on the field of education, we’re going to be responding to it for a number of years. There’s still a residual effect on kids, but there’s also a pretty strong impact on adults. The entire field is still working on turning the post-pandemic corner.
So, how do you encourage people to go into the profession when what they hear now is that it’s really hard, stressful. We’re feeling a little demoralized, it’s not unique here, it’s across the board. We need to project a positive work environment and school district culture, along with the ability to do meaningful work. People ultimately want purpose in their lives as public educators, contributing to the trajectory of these kids, lighting that fire in our lives.
Q: What’s your overall goal during your tenure, and your view on the search for a longer-term superintendent?
EBERWEIN: If I can leave an organization in a place that’s just slightly better than when I arrived, that’s the bottom line. I’ve been connected to superintendent searches for 10-plus years. When I was the dean of MCLA and worked with a lot of K-12 schools, we supported administrative leadership searches. I helped directly on the North Adams search with MASC (Massachusetts Association of School Committees). They tell you to look around your space first, and your region, and identify credible educators who have the potential to grow with you and learn, whether or not they’re fully experienced in the [superintendent] role. I don’t have any role at this point in the search, I’d be happy to offer input. There may still be some interest in asking me to consider a candidacy at some point, but I’ve been crystal clear that my job is to help this district navigate the transition, that’s what I’m committed to.
Q: What can the community do to help the next full-time superintendent, possibly a current principal in our area?
EBERWEIN: It’s a question that comes back to the Lenox community, how do we support this person to ensure that he or she is successful. We want to challenge that person to really embrace us, work with us to help us grow, but we also want to create the conditions to help that person be successful. You can also have someone from the outside who settles in and makes Lenox their home.
Q: How are the searches coming along for interim principal and longer-term principal at LMMHS?
EBERWEIN: We’ve interviewed candidates and we’re vetting them right now for the interim. For the permanent search, there may be opportunities to bring candidates in for public meet-and-greet so they have an opportunity to interact with the community, and then folks can provide feedback. The expectation is that the interim principal will complete the school year, and the permanent will start July 1. The applications deadline for the permanent role closes Dec. 31, we’ll have a solid pool of candidates, and it’s certainly possible that any of the interim candidates could be eligible applicants for the permanent position. Because there’s a superintendent search occurring, it may be wise to hold off a bit on the permanent principal search until the superintendent search is resolved, if it looks like it’s going to be.