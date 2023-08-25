Blue, the kitten shot two weeks ago in Lenox, is on the road to recovery

LENOX — Blue, the tortoise-shell kitten shot in the face — by an unknown perpetrator apparently wielding a pellet gun — is on the road to recovery.
That’s the upbeat report from Hanna Dus, whose mother, Shana Bryce, is caring for the kitten in her Housatonic Street home following two visits to the Tufts Veterinary Emergency Services hospital in Walpole. Blue was readmitted to the advanced-care facility last Monday as she weakened from lack of appetite caused by temporary loss of her sense of smell.
After the followup tube-feeding treatment at Tufts, the kitten was returned to her Lenox lodgings, where Bryce is continuing to tube feed her, Dus told The Eagle on Friday afternoon. Additional treatment is being performed at Valley Veterinary Services in Lee.
“Blue’s appetite definitely has increased,” she said. “She’s doing incredibly well from what we can tell. There’s no neurological damage and in terms of that, she’s out of the woods.” Dus, a singer-songwriter based in Brooklyn, N.Y., plans to take the kitten home after the feeding tube can be removed and she’s eating again on her own.
The bullet has migrated from Blue’s neck to her chest, but surgery is not considered safe. X-rays will continue every few months to make sure the bullet is no longer migrating and is being encased in scar tissue.
The GoFundMe page Dus created to help cover up to $10,000 in veterinary bills has raised nearly $5,500 from at least 110 donors.
“Once her wounds heal, her sense of smell should come back and her appetite should return to normal,” Dus wrote on GoFundMe. “Things are looking very good for our girl. Thank you for all of your continued donations, everything helps, cheers to Blue for being such a fighter!”
Lenox police have an open investigation but no suspects have been identified.
Blue, who is less than a year old, went missing on Aug. 11, Dus and Bryce said. It wasn't until the morning of Aug. 13 that she was recovered shortly after dawn huddled by a tree, apparently shot nearby.