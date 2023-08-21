Blue, a Lenox kitten, is fighting for survival after being shot in the face with a pellet gun

LENOX — On a recent morning, a kitten named Blue wandered out of her Housatonic Street lodgings, curious as cats are about the great outdoors.
But Blue went missing for two days, and when her caretaker, Shana Bryce found her under a tree, the kitten had a bloody face caused by a potentially life-threatening pellet-gun shot directly into her nose, apparently inflicted by an unknown perpetrator.
As of midday Monday, Blue had been readmitted to Tufts Veterinary Emergency Services in Walpole for follow-up treatment, since she was not eating or drinking. The kitten is being tube-fed at the hospital.
She was taken there last week in critical condition for potential surgery after initial consultation with Valley Veterinary Services in Lee. But Tufts deemed surgery a high risk because the pellet-gun bullet remains lodged in Blue’s chest.
With total hospital bills expected to approach $10,000, a GoFundMe campaign for owner Hanna Louise Dus, Bryce’s daughter, has raised about $2,000 so far toward a $10,000 goal.
“Lenox Police have an open investigation into a suspicious incident involving an animal,” said Sgt. Michael Smith. “Unless and until the department develops a suspect and criminal charges are filed, there's no additional comment,” he told The Eagle after consulting with Police Chief Stephen E. O'Brien.
“All I care about is Blue’s wellbeing,” Dus said by phone from Brooklyn, N.Y., where she works as a singer-songwriter. “I don’t really care about finding anybody, I just want her to be good. So that’s our main focus now, getting her stable again. We’re trying to keep her away from everything, because she really needs peace and quiet, and serenity in her life.”
Blue went missing on Aug. 11, according to Dus and Bryce. It wasn’t until the morning of Aug. 13 that she was recovered shortly after dawn huddled by a tree. “She was shot on our property or nearby,” Dus speculated. “It was deliberate, but we can’t point fingers.”
“It was a surreal scene, like a vampire movie,” Bryce said. “Her whole face was covered with blood dripping down, it was the saddest face. I immediately brought her inside and tried to assess her, everything was bloody, it was just horrible.” Bryce, who initially thought the kitten had been mauled and gouged by an animal, has been fostering Blue since April.
After three days of observation and treatment at Tufts, the tortoise-shell kitten, less than a year old, was released last Friday. The hospital stated that the bullet had missed all the major arteries and her throat, inflicting no major damage.
But the loss of appetite and apparent reluctance or inability to drink water are major concerns now. “I feel like the luster has gone out of her eyes,” Bryce said.
Best-case scenario, Dus suggested, is for her to take Blue back to her apartment in Brooklyn, as soon as she’s well enough.
“If any neighbors saw something or know something, just say something, or call the Lenox P.D.,” Dus added.