Lenox lacks a modern public safety complex. Will voters flinch at the $20 million pricetag?

LENOX — Officials are optimistic that Lenox voters will this year green light a long-awaited public safety complex housing police, fire and ambulance services.

At an estimated cost of about $20 million, the single-story building would replace the outmoded police station and ambulance garage in the basement of the 1901 Town Hall and the adjacent fire station in a 1909 building unable to accommodate modern firefighting vehicles unless they are retrofitted at an extra cost.

Voters previously approved a $2.1 million appropriation for design and engineering studies.

The new complex would rise on Sawmill Brook land owned by the town at the northeast corner of the Route 7/20 bypass and Housatonic Street. The property had been considered for a mixed-income rental housing project, but the proposal failed to win the required two-thirds supermajority at the May 2019 annual town meeting.

The town’s Permanent Buildings Committee members voiced strong support Wednesday for the public safety project. It would be financed through long-term borrowing.

The final go-ahead, in a warrant article seeking $18 million, would require two-thirds support from voters at a special town meeting, originally targeted for Nov. 17 but now rescheduled to Dec. 8.

The additional three weeks allows time to button up details for other projects seeking town support, including a federally required $45 million wastewater treatment plant upgrade.

Architect James Hanifan of the Caiola & Bieniek Associates design firm assured committee members the public safety design would meet federal and state certification requirements.

Environmental challenges at the 19-acre site, identified this year, have been met. About five acres would be committed to the project.

At the special town meeting, the focus will be on “the glaring need and insufficiencies of our existing buildings,” said Selectman Neal Maxymillian, also a member of the Permanent Buildings Committee. He cited the benefits of meeting safety, health and building codes in the new facility.

“Our fire and policemen and women deserve it,” he said. “I haven’t met anybody who seems to be against it. This is a feel-good project.”

Support seen

Selectman Edward Lane, chairman of the committee, voiced hope the project would “sell itself.” Committee members Tom Delasco and Andrew Lane cited widespread support among townspeople.

“People in town have been aware for some time that it was going to cost a lot of money and has to be done,” Delasco said.

If approved by voters, the project could go out to bid next summer, Hanifan said. Construction could begin next fall and continue through two winter seasons, aiming for completion by mid-2025.

To use the land for the public safety complex, voters first would need to approve a transfer from free cash reserves back to the Community Preservation Committee of $600,000 plus interest, since the site had been designated for housing.

That would require a majority vote to repurpose the land from community housing to general municipal uses, Town Manager Christopher Ketchen explained.

The town’s ample reserves of free cash, now just under $5 million, are being replenished by lodging tax revenue, which set an all-time quarterly record of $1,285,000 for “heads in beds” in April through June. That’s double the amount the town budgeted.

Long planned

The public safety complex has been in the active planning stages since 2018, 13 years after it was first identified as a capital project for the town.

The existing police station is afflicted by code issues, including state Department of Public Health violations, according to a consultant’s report issued in September 2019.

“We remain in the basement of a 100-plus-year-old building and have outgrown its usefulness,” Police Chief Stephen E. O’Brien has said. “We need a new building that conforms to police accreditation standards and provides us with room to maneuver.”

The fire station, staffed around the clock by the town’s professional and volunteer fire department, has building code violations, lack of accessibility, structural challenges, an outmoded fire detection system and generator, as well as a lack of insulation. There are no separate male and female locker rooms and showers.

The town previously explored a potential site at Brushwood Farm across from the Lenox Commons on Pittsfield Road, but it turned out to be unworkable.