Lenox town leaders voice their support for revised wireless service bylaw

LENOX — Town Hall leaders are gung-ho for an updated zoning bylaw to plug widespread wireless signal gaps and service “deserts” in Lenox.

Last week, Select Board members offered a ringing endorsement of the Planning Board’s updated proposal. A big turnout is expected for Tuesday's public hearing at 6 p.m. in Town Hall.

Voters will get the final say on the bylaw at the May 4 annual town meeting.

Planning Board Chairman Tom Delasco noted that last December, the original bylaw plan won 63 percent support at a town meeting but fell short of the required two-thirds supermajority by 15 votes.

“We believe there is widespread support for the new bylaw and for getting better cell service into Lenox,” he said at Wednesday's Select Board meeting.

Delasco described current signals as “unreliable or non-existent, and everyone knows it,” based on last May’s 109-mile road test throughout the town by the board’s consultant. Citizens want dependable service to communicate during emergencies, stay in touch with families and friends, and run their businesses, he said.

The existing bylaw, adopted in 1998, is broken, Delasco said, as it fails to allow new installations where needed. Moreover, because Lenox is in violation of federal telecommunications law, “developers could take the town to federal court to force their cell towers and antennas in places where we don’t want them,” he said.

Delasco touted the proposed new bylaw as “laser-focused on local control,” enabling the zoning board to approve or reject new facilities, complying with federal law while making better service possible wherever needed.

The Planning Board has held 59 public meetings on the issue, including many hours of public comment, he said. Town Counsel Joel Bard of KP Law has praised and approved the proposed new bylaw without pushing any agenda, Delasco added.

Select Board Chairman David Roche stressed the importance of signals when seeking emergency services “because time saves lives. It’s a one-issue thing with response time” since most calls come in from cell phones, he said.

People with cellphones but without landlines were stranded during last month’s prolonged 24-inch snowfall, Selectman Edward Lane said.

Selectman Neal Maxymillian said that he was isolated at home with no power or cell service for more than 48 hours. And board member Marybeth Mitts said the revised proposal asserts the zoning board’s power so that “the safest things for the townspeople will be done.”

Opponent Courtney Gilardi said at Wednesday's meeting that residents deserve to know where new towers are needed, adding that the group’s “independent experienced attorneys” argue that the proposed bylaw “lacks comprehensive application requirements and permit conditions.”

Town officials and bylaw supporters have pointed out that the opposition would limit new facilities to one-quarter mile away from any residences, meaning no facilities could be built where needed.

Also, federal laws bar towns from considering health impacts when reviewing developers’ applications.