A 230-year-old bench from Berkshire County's first courthouse lives again: Here's who saved it

LENOX — After the first Berkshire County courthouse — built in 1791 near the current Lenox Town Hall — was relocated to Housatonic Street in 1901, the only surviving artifact from the historic site was nearly lost forever. It took a community effort to save it.

The former courthouse building, altered beyond recognition over the years, now houses Shots Cafe, the Ombra wine bar and adjacent businesses. It has changed hands frequently.

At some point, after the building was renovated with a new roof in 2014, at least 30 pieces of an 11-foot long bench from the courthouse that had been stored in the attic were thrown out behind the building. Fortunately, thanks to a tip, former Police Chief Timothy Face, who’s also a carpenter, salvaged the remnants shortly after they were discarded and took them back to his house for what turned into a lengthy project.

Face, the Lenox police chief from 1999 to 2005, had joined the force in 1974. His carpentry skills, applied to an historical artifact, served him well as he’s now a trustee of the Lenox Academy building on Main Street, home of the Lenox Historical Society’s museum.

Face's carpentry know-how launched a nearly decade-long, on-and-off project. Face reassembled the seat and connected the legs of the bench before offering it last January to Thomas Renton, the shop teacher at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, for a student effort to complete the restoration.

A slide-back Windsor bench

“This was an original slide-back Windsor bench in the old courthouse,” said Charlie Flint, president of the Lenox Historical Society, and a longtime history buff, antiques dealer and specialist. “When we finish it, it will be 60 percent original, and that’s pretty good, considering what it went through. It was saved from the trash bin.”

A slide-back Windsor bench has slats, known as spindles, on the seatback, Flint explained. The salvaged bench has 33 back spindles and three each on the two arm rests adjoining the solid seat board. American Windsor chairs and benches were passed down from the English style, he pointed out.

Ash wood was typically used, Flint said, because it was bendable for those seated to lean back, and pine was frequently used for the seats, making them thick but not heavy. Maple or another hardwood was often used for the legs.

"The bench's original color was like a goldenrod, a dark-yellow mustard," Flint said.

The slats were grain-painted, he added. The restored spindles of the bench will be painted in that original color by a local craftsman. Fortunately, there were no cracks in the bench, only several very minor splits. It's not known where this bench was made, although there were cabinet-makers who crafted chairs in Lee back in the late 1700s, Flint speculated.

Benchmarks: A timeline of Berkshire County's 'seat' 1782: Lenox becomes the county seat of Berkshire County. 1791-92: The original county courthouse is built on a site near the present-day Lenox Town Hall, facing Old Stockbridge Road. 1816: A new, larger county courthouse is completed after the original building could no longer handle the increased activity. The original courthouse, renamed the Town House, is repurposed for town government, the post office, a bank and shops. It was rotated to face Walker Street. 1868: After the county seat is relocated to Pittsfield, the Lenox Library has a new home in the handsome courthouse building on Main Street. 1901: With the construction of the new Town Hall, the original building is transported to its current location at 27 Housatonic St. 2014: After more than a century housing stores and the Village Snack Shop, the building is renovated by new owner Steve Oakes, an historic preservation specialist. Remnants of the bench dating back to the building's origins in 1791 as the first county courthouse is discovered by Timothy Face, the former Lenox police chief. 2023: After initial work by Face at his home, the partially restored bench becomes a shop class project at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School. After finishing touches, the bench will take up residence at the Historical Society museum, 65 Main St. Sources: "Lenox Massachusetts Shire Town," by David H. Wood (1969), and George Tucker, unpublished manuscript.

A history project

After Face arrived with the unassembled portions of the bench, Renton agreed to take on the project for his students.

“He brought me what he had,” Renton said, “so we first figured out how big the spindles were and what shape they would be, just going from the little pieces we had, and we knew we needed to use the lathe.” A lathe machine rotates an object on an axis so that it can be turned and cut into a specific shape.

One student, freshman Julian Newton-Demary, took special interest in the assignment and was eager to use the shop’s lathe. He began work during the first semester, when he had shop four times a week, and continued during his free time in recent months. Several other students helped out, he said.

“It was a really interesting project to be part of because of the history,” the Lenox native told The Eagle during a recent visit to the class.

After mastering the basics, Newton-Demary pressed on with the task, spending at least eight hours on the spindle restoration. “I really enjoy carpentry, it’s a good skill to have,” he said.

“I tell the kids that this bench could be 240 years old,” Renton said.

Until the bench project came along, the students may not have known that Lenox (not Pittsfield) was the original "seat" — as in the government center — of Berkshire County.

“Kids don’t realize that this was the seat of the county, so the courthouse was here, and imagine how many people sat on this bench," Renton said. "I always tell students that we’re part of a community and we should always try to do things in the community.”

The bench restoration was made to order for his class.

“When we get something like this, it’s awesome, and it’s a community project,” Renton said. “These kids get to do something, it stays here in the town and lots of people get to see it, and it’s good for the community to know these kids are involved.”

A museum piece now

Criminal suspects, attorneys and members of the public would have used the bench, and others like it, for 25 years, until the new county courthouse was completed in 1816 nearby on Main Street. That impressive building became the Lenox Library after the county seat was relocated to Pittsfield in 1868.

The original courthouse, repurposed as The Town House, then served as the site for town government, post office, bank and shops. It had been lifted up on its foundation and swiveled on a cannonball so the main entrance faced Walker Street, said Vickie Salvatore, a Lenox Historical Society member.

In 1901, when the current Town Hall was built, the historic building was relocated to its present site at 27 Housatonic St., where it stands on the corner of Church Street.

Newton-Demary said that when he began the project, he didn’t realize the full historical value of the bench. “Now that I know more, it’s much cooler,” he said.

After the restored spindles of the bench are repainted to match the bench's original dark mustard-type color, it will be the pride of the Historical Society’s museum, on view for visitors.

“But we won’t let anybody sit on it, we’ll have a big rope across it,” Salvatore said. “It’s absolutely historically fragile. It will be a major attraction at the museum, because it was too early for photographs, so to have it in our building will be really amazing and wonderful.”

The museum, at 65 Main St., is normally open from 11 to 3 on Fridays and 1 to 3 on Saturdays, or by appointment. Salvatore can be reached at vpsalvatore9@gmail.com or at 413-441-7902.