<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Here’s how Mass Audubon’s Pleasant Valley sanctuary has recovered from the July 2021 microburst

Features of the All Persons Trail

Features of the All Persons Trail at Mass Audubon's Pleasant Valley sanctuary in Lenox include gravel paths built to accommodate wheelchairs, gentle grades, signs for nature interpretation and places to sit and pause during a visit. 
MAP-mass-audubon-s-pleasant-valley-wildlife-sanctuary.jpg

LENOX — Eighteen months ago, a microburst storm — hurricane-force straight line winds — roared through parts of Lenox. At Mass Audubon’s 1,400-acre Pleasant Valley preserve, the winds devastated trails and woodlands.

The storm that Tuesday — July 27, 2021 — did an estimated $800,000 in damage, downing thousands of trees, blocked at least seven trails and destroyed the accessible boardwalk at the Pike's Pond viewing platform, where visitors observe the comings and goings of resident beavers.

The day after, the Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary looked like a war zone.

Mass Audubon already has spent just over $300,000 on storm recovery efforts, said Becky Cushing Gop, the group's Western Massachusetts regional director. That has included removal and cleanup of dangerous trees, rebuilding the boardwalk, repairing the existing one-third mile All Persons trail, fixing up buildings and beginning preliminary habitat management. Funding sources included $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) support, corporate partners and individual donations.

Boardwalk damage in Lenox

Becky Cushing Gop of Mass Audubon inspects damage to a boardwalk at the Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, three days after a July 2021 microburst.  

Now, with help from a $150,000 Community Preservation Act award approved by special town meeting voters last month and a robust fundraising effort, Pleasant Valley is gearing up for phase two of its restoration master plan.

Improving access

The $450,000 project includes expansion and extension of the 20-year-old All Persons Trail into a nearly mile-long loop by this summer, with hard-packed gravel surfaces, adequate width and gentle grades, offering access to anyone and everyone.

Enhancements include a new boardwalk site and observation platform. It will highlight storm-damaged areas, including massive exposed roots of downed trees, for educational purposes. Also planned by fall are audio tours, detailed signs and enriched interpretive guidance offering a multi-sensory experience, according to Cushing Gop, who directs Mass Audubon activities in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire and Hamden counties.

rebuilt boardwalk at the Pike's Pond viewing platform

Mass Audubon Regional Director Becky Cushing Gop stands near storm damage along the rebuilt boardwalk at the Pike's Pond viewing platform. The boardwalk will be extended to connect the existing All Persons Trail to a new accessible loop. 

“The story of recovery and what happened with the storm will be part of interpretation along the trail,” she said. “People will be on the edge of those massive roots.”

“Our work will not end with this trail expansion project," she told The Eagle. "Our habitat management work will continue to ensure that invasive plants do not take over and spread, especially in areas where large trees fell and the tree canopy is now open.”

A longer-range priority includes hiring noted trail designer Peter Jensen to review Pleasant Valley’s entire network. He designed the original All Persons Trail and has been in charge of the storm-related repairs. “It’s a natural fit to have him do the expansion,” she said.

That future work may include routing trails away from sensitive habitats or to improve drainage. 

Photos: All Persons Trail at Mass Audubon's Pleasant Valley

+7 
+7 
Mass Audubon Regional Director Becky Cushing Gop
+7 
+7 
English oak
+7 
+7 
Features of the All Persons Trail
+7 
+7 
root structures
+7 
+7 
beaver pond

“Once we’ve finished the trail assessment, our next steps will involve permitting, planning and fundraising to implement the plan," Cushing Gop said. "It is a really exciting project because it maps out a strategic approach to improving the entire trail system – both for the user as well as for the surrounding environment.”

Peter Jensen & Associates worked with the Great Barrington Land Conservancy, designing the Housatonic Riverwalk and the Lake Mansfield Conservation Forest Accessible Trail. The firm worked on the Old Mill Trail in Dalton and Hinsdale, the Hoosac Range Trail in North Adams and the Parson’s Marsh boardwalk trail in Lenox, a Berkshire Natural Resources Council project.

The restoration work seeks to build on Mass Audubon’s accessibility “action agenda,” emphasizing public involvement with the natural world.

vista of Pike’s Pond

The new addition to the All Persons Trail at Pleasant Valley will include this vista of Pike’s Pond.

“This larger, longer, richer experience along an All Persons Trail is a natural next step for us for increasing accessibility,” she said. Mass Audubon has a dozen all-persons trails statewide, adding new ones while making investments and improvements in the existing trails.

Recent upgrades before the windstorm included new restrooms, outdoor program space, and the expanded barn used as a visitors center with indoor and outdoor programs and educational exhibits, along with play and picnic areas.

Educational offerings have also been on a major growth path, with 1,700 students from 90 classrooms in 20 area schools hosted for year-round field trips to the sanctuary as part of the Berkshire Environmental Literacy Program.

“We are back to pre-COVID levels and beyond, working in the schools, which is really exciting for us,” Cushing Gop said.

“This is a great time of year, for when we do get snow, we have micro-spikes and snowshoes available for people to borrow,” she noted optimistically.

Clarence Fanto can be reached at cfanto@yahoo.com.

Tags

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters

Origins, operations at Pleasant Valley

Founded in 1929 by the Lenox Garden Club, the Pleasant Valley sanctuary run by Mass Audubon hosts 25,000 visitors a year on its seven miles of walkways, including the Overbrook Trail and Ledges Trail to the summit of Lenox Mountain with its stunning views to the north and west. The preserve has doubled its visits since 2017.

Pleasant Valley is open dawn to dusk seven days a week year-round, staffed most days and is free to Lenox residents at all times, and to other Berkshire residents on the first Wednesday of the month. General admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Registration opens soon for the summertime Nature Camp, which attracts nearly 400 young people, including sessions at Canoe Meadows in Pittsfield. There’s also a college internship program, special events such as Family Fun Day and the Wild Thing Trail Race. Public programs include early-morning bird walks, guided hikes, canoe trips, wildlife tracking, beaver-viewing walks and moonlight nature strolls.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all