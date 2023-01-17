Here’s how Mass Audubon’s Pleasant Valley sanctuary has recovered from the July 2021 microburst

LENOX — Eighteen months ago, a microburst storm — hurricane-force straight line winds — roared through parts of Lenox. At Mass Audubon’s 1,400-acre Pleasant Valley preserve, the winds devastated trails and woodlands.

The storm that Tuesday — July 27, 2021 — did an estimated $800,000 in damage, downing thousands of trees, blocked at least seven trails and destroyed the accessible boardwalk at the Pike's Pond viewing platform, where visitors observe the comings and goings of resident beavers.

The day after, the Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary looked like a war zone.

Mass Audubon already has spent just over $300,000 on storm recovery efforts, said Becky Cushing Gop, the group's Western Massachusetts regional director. That has included removal and cleanup of dangerous trees, rebuilding the boardwalk, repairing the existing one-third mile All Persons trail, fixing up buildings and beginning preliminary habitat management. Funding sources included $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) support, corporate partners and individual donations.

Now, with help from a $150,000 Community Preservation Act award approved by special town meeting voters last month and a robust fundraising effort, Pleasant Valley is gearing up for phase two of its restoration master plan.

Improving access

The $450,000 project includes expansion and extension of the 20-year-old All Persons Trail into a nearly mile-long loop by this summer, with hard-packed gravel surfaces, adequate width and gentle grades, offering access to anyone and everyone.

Enhancements include a new boardwalk site and observation platform. It will highlight storm-damaged areas, including massive exposed roots of downed trees, for educational purposes. Also planned by fall are audio tours, detailed signs and enriched interpretive guidance offering a multi-sensory experience, according to Cushing Gop, who directs Mass Audubon activities in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire and Hamden counties.

“The story of recovery and what happened with the storm will be part of interpretation along the trail,” she said. “People will be on the edge of those massive roots.”

“Our work will not end with this trail expansion project," she told The Eagle. "Our habitat management work will continue to ensure that invasive plants do not take over and spread, especially in areas where large trees fell and the tree canopy is now open.”

A longer-range priority includes hiring noted trail designer Peter Jensen to review Pleasant Valley’s entire network. He designed the original All Persons Trail and has been in charge of the storm-related repairs. “It’s a natural fit to have him do the expansion,” she said.

That future work may include routing trails away from sensitive habitats or to improve drainage.

“Once we’ve finished the trail assessment, our next steps will involve permitting, planning and fundraising to implement the plan," Cushing Gop said. "It is a really exciting project because it maps out a strategic approach to improving the entire trail system – both for the user as well as for the surrounding environment.”

Peter Jensen & Associates worked with the Great Barrington Land Conservancy, designing the Housatonic Riverwalk and the Lake Mansfield Conservation Forest Accessible Trail. The firm worked on the Old Mill Trail in Dalton and Hinsdale, the Hoosac Range Trail in North Adams and the Parson’s Marsh boardwalk trail in Lenox, a Berkshire Natural Resources Council project.

The restoration work seeks to build on Mass Audubon’s accessibility “action agenda,” emphasizing public involvement with the natural world.

“This larger, longer, richer experience along an All Persons Trail is a natural next step for us for increasing accessibility,” she said. Mass Audubon has a dozen all-persons trails statewide, adding new ones while making investments and improvements in the existing trails.

Recent upgrades before the windstorm included new restrooms, outdoor program space, and the expanded barn used as a visitors center with indoor and outdoor programs and educational exhibits, along with play and picnic areas.

Educational offerings have also been on a major growth path, with 1,700 students from 90 classrooms in 20 area schools hosted for year-round field trips to the sanctuary as part of the Berkshire Environmental Literacy Program.

“We are back to pre-COVID levels and beyond, working in the schools, which is really exciting for us,” Cushing Gop said.

“This is a great time of year, for when we do get snow, we have micro-spikes and snowshoes available for people to borrow,” she noted optimistically.