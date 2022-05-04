Lenox voters to consider 'puppy mills' bylaw

LENOX — Although Lenox has no pet-sales stores, annual town meeting voters will decide whether to prohibit “the sales of puppies, kittens and rabbits from puppy mills.”

A citizen’s petition filed by Pittsfield attorney Rinaldo Del Gallo III, who owns a house in Lenox and is a registered voter but lives in Pittsfield, will be the last warrant article at Thursday evening’s annual town meeting. Voters will gather at 7 p.m. in the Duffin Theatre auditorium at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, 197 East Street.

Approval would be by a simple majority and, if passed, the proposed prohibition would become part of the town’s general bylaws. There are no zoning provisions covering pet-sales stores, according to the Lenox Land Use Department.

The town bylaw proposed by Del Gallo states that “no pet store shall sell, deliver, offer for sale, barter, auction, give away, or otherwise transfer or dispose of cats, dogs, or rabbits unless they come from an animal control center or animal shelter, maintained by or under contract with any state, county, or municipality, whose mission and practice is, in whole, or significant part, the rescue and placement of animals in permanent homes or rescue organizations.”

According to Del Gallo, the proposed bylaw resembles an ordinance passed in Pittsfield. Similar efforts were approved in North Adams and Springfield, he stated. If approved, Lenox would be the first Berkshire County town to adopt the measure.