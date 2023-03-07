Lenox school district is looking at ways to trim its budget — maybe through staff reductions — so taxpayers won't see a significant hike

LENOX — How can the town and the school spare residents from a potentially sharp increase in their real estate bills?

After a rocky start earlier this year when Lenox Select Board members urged better cooperation between the school district and the town government, the room temperature felt much more comfortable during a cordial joint meeting last week involving the Finance Committee and school leaders.

Although he deferred to incoming Superintendent William Collins, who starts work June 1, interim Superintendent H. Jake Eberwein signaled that staff reductions could be on the table.

School spending, including health insurance benefits, is pegged to increase by as much as 5.3 percent for the 2023-24 fiscal year without further budget trimming. School Committee Chairman Robert Vaughan assured Kristine Cass, chair of the Finance Committee, that a slimmer spending plan is very likely.

In fact, the school district’s website has a recently added an “alternative budget” scenario that would hold the increase to no more than 4.3 percent — just over $15.5 million, up $641,000 from the current budget.

Against that backdrop, proposals to hire a full-time district technician and a reading specialist for the middle school seem uncertain.

“We’re looking for a solution that would cost less money, if there is one,” Vaughan said. Using pandemic-era grant funds, a consultant or an outside contractor for the technology department are under consideration.

Requests from Lenox Memorial Middle and High School leaders to augment the school adjustment counseling staff also are up in the air.

Cass asked Eberwein whether there are any pruning opportunities to make room for new priorities.

“We’re looking at some things, but it’s challenging to talk specifically about personnel and positions,” he replied. “We have collective bargaining agreements, so we’re looking at some stuff, that’s the best I can give you.”

In the remaining months of his tenure, Eberwein told the group he hopes to review human resources and the curriculum, as well as emergency plans.

He mentioned the range of courses offered, maximizing the time of staff in the school buildings and looking at paraprofessional positions and special education resources.

Vaughan suggested that to the best of his knowledge, until this year the only new full-time position created in recent years was a school adjustment counselor at the high school.

Also emerging from the Feb. 28 discussion:

• School choice — non-resident students, primarily from Pittsfield — remains at 40 percent of total enrollment at LMMHS and Morris Elementary. Lenox has the highest number of non-resident students ever, and the highest percentage of any school district in the state. The goal is to maintain robust programs for students, Eberwein pointed out.

Total enrollment, pre-K through grade 12 is 785, up nearly 9 percent from the 2021-22 school year, and there’s a waiting list for any school-choice openings. There are 313 choice students, mostly from Pittsfield, and 35 resident students who choose to attend other schools.

• State aid to school districts south of Pittsfield, including Lenox, reflects no increases for the upcoming year, according to Gov. Maura Healey’s proposed budget.

• Using federal pandemic-era grants next year for qualified academic programs or for positions such as school adjustment counselors has a downside: The ongoing cost would return as a hit to the operating budget in the following year.

The School Committee’s public hearing on the work-in-progress school spending plan, followed by a vote, is slated for March 20. The annual town meeting, where registered voters decide, is on May 4.