Lenox school’s hate incident investigation intensifies and praised as 'powerful'

LENOX — Leaders of the school district and Lenox Memorial Middle and High School — working with local police and the District Attorney’s office — are still trying to identify the student or students who etched a Nazi symbol and a homophobic slur in a boys’ bathroom stall.

The graffiti was first spotted on April 28, by a faculty member in the centrally located restroom. Since then, officials have examined video footage of at least 31 students who were in the bathroom that day.

“Our investigation into who created these images is ongoing,” Schools Superintendent Howard "Jake" Eberwein and LMMHS Principal Jeremiah Adams stated in a message to the school community Friday.

“We have met with and questioned every single individual who was recorded entering that bathroom the day the graffiti was discovered,” they wrote. Meetings also have been held with students, coaches and parents who might have seen or heard something about the images, including a swastika. A student’s name followed the homophobic slur.

The investigation is led by Lenox Police Officer William Colvin, the school resource officer for the middle and high school. Supporting the probe is the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office. School leaders also coordinated with the Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires and Hevreh of Southern Berkshire.

“We emphasize that hate speech will not be tolerated in the Lenox Public Schools, nor will any retaliation related to this or any future incidents,” Eberwein and Ames wrote in a joint statement.

Meghan Kirby, a School Committee member who attended a series of school assemblies on Friday, praised the administration’s response.

“Our current administration taking accountability for the way things have been mishandled in the past was not an easy thing to do, but it needed to be done," Kirby said. She also cited the presence of Lenox Police and District Attorney’s office representatives as “powerful."

The school leadership’s ongoing three-part response includes:

• Continuing to investigate and attempting to identify the individual(s) who scratched the symbols and words into the bathroom wall.

• Engaging with the student population to ensure they recognize these symbols of hate and bias, that they understand what they mean and represent, and that they are comfortable and confident in reporting incidents if they appear in the school.

• Ensuring that students who were harmed or threatened by these symbols have access to trusted adults, peers and other resources so that they feel safe and know that they have allies at LMMHS.

Eberwein and Ames reminded members of the school community about the importance of reporting any concerning or hateful incidents, images and statements. Reports can be made using the Anonymous Alerts link on the district’s homepage, via email to school personnel, by calling the school or visiting the office in person.

During faculty and school council meetings last week and at Friday’s student assemblies, discussion included how to move forward as a community,

“It was clearly explained to students what has happened and why these words and images are so harmful to both individuals and our collective community,” the joint statement said. “Following the assemblies, students returned to classes where they engaged in conversations surrounding what it means to be an ‘ally or up-stander,’ and how to recognize and report incidents of hate and bias.”

Several parents told The Eagle they also spoke with their students at home.

LMMHS has been working to become a more inclusive community, according to Eberwein and Ames' statement, specifically through the Anti-Defamation League’s research-based programs “A World of Difference” and “No Place For Hate.”

This summer, training for teachers at LMMHS and Morris Elementary will continue “to bolster our faculty’s ability to recognize, report and respond to this behavior."