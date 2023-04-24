How is the new Lenox principal Jeremiah Ames going to improve Lenox schools' culture? Communication, he says

LENOX — When Jeremiah Ames started as interim principal of Lenox's middle and high school in January, he sensed that the staff “was just so weary of so much change, not knowing what comes next.”

Today, Ames — who was appointed principal earlier this month by interim Schools Superintendent Howard “Jake” Eberwein — knows he has a lot to tackle in his first official year on the job; school culture and help for middle school students who fell behind on math and English during the pandemic are top of list.

In a recent interview in his office, Ames, a Lenox resident, noted that while morale may have been low, he saw “some tired, weary people going to great lengths to make sure that these students had access to the best we could offer to improve their outcomes. ... We’re working really hard to position teachers to feel good for the summer, so when they come back, they’re not dreading the unknown.”

Before his recent appointment, Ames had served three months as fill-in principal after Timothy Lee concluded his temporary role. Lee is now set to begin July 1 as superintendent at the Farmington River Regional School District serving Otis and Sandisfield. Ames is earning $120,510 in the first year of his contract and will be working with incoming Superintendent William Collins, who begins July 1.

When it comes to tackling gaps in math and English, Ames said Lenox has coordinated a partnership with the Lee public schools for six weeks in the summer to identify and correct some fundamentals students seem to be missing. Teachers will recommend students who would benefit the most, and the program will be funded through pandemic relief grants from the federal government.

The Lenox middle school will also have a full-time math interventionist to support current grade-level instruction for struggling students.

We sat down with Ames to find out how he plans to improve the school's culture, including how the school will handle reports of bullying and improving student and staff relationships.

Q: As interim, were you interested in the longer range position right from the start?

A: I found myself enjoying it in ways I didn’t think I would. Help was needed. My kids go to school here — Owen, a freshman, and Ben, a junior — and I had a stake in helping out, but it was a team effort. I already had relationships with many people, students and many of their families.

Q: School culture needed changing, as described in the bullying reporting audit released by an outside law firm last September.

A: The bullying report definitely was concerning. We had a structure that was sufficient, robust enough, but when action was taken, it wasn’t always communicated to the people involved.

Q: What specific steps have been taken?

A: Assistant Principal David Pugh and I have really tried hard to bolster that communication, to make sure we’re talking early on to the students and families involved, also to victims and staff, almost hour to hour. Much of that already happened before I was even on the scene. They were very responsive to [former interim principal] Tim Lee’s work, so I’ve tried to continue that. We needed to make sure families know to document cases [through the state’s form] and the anonymous alerts so you can report behavior.

Q: The term bullying can be interpreted different ways.

A: I usually use the term “unwanted negative attention.” To say to a parent that this has been happening for six weeks, it’s telling them they’ve been a bad parent even though we haven’t communicated with them. The goal is, never let it get to that point where we have to reveal that "your child is a bully." We want to communicate to parents early on that this is what we’re seeing, we’re not sure it’s healthy and we’re looking to partner with you to change it.

Q: The audit report revealed “unwanted negative attention” involving staff on staff, or staff on students. How do you deal with that?

A: Faculty are continually reminded how pleased we are with all the great work they’re doing and reminding them of what’s expected in terms of communications with families and kids. The vast majority of the faculty are consistently doing a great job interacting with kids in a healthy, positive way. Looking back, we’ve gotten some reports of behavior that’s concerning, and the strategy is not letting it linger or pile up. When we get concerns, we immediately take them very seriously, and this spring we’ve done that on a couple of occasions, involving staff. In some cases, I’m pleased to report, it was a perception issue and we have to explain to students and families that we need to work on repairing the relationship between the student and the teacher. When people feel their concerns have fallen on deaf ears, when they feel ignored, it never goes well.