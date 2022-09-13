Lenox Middle and High School Principal Salvatore Frieri was hired in July. He just resigned without explanation

LENOX — Less than two months into his tenure as principal of Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, Salvatore “Sal” Frieri has submitted his resignation, effective immediately.

Frieri, a Pittsfield native, did not give a reason for his departure. His annual starting salary was $117,000 on a three-year contract.

The news, which came as a shock to the community, was announced just one day after the School Committee released an independent audit report critical of how bullying incidents have been handled at the school during the 2021-22 school year — prior to his arrival.

Frieri was hired in July, succeeding Michael Knybel, who resigned after a 10-year tenure. Knybel, who took a job as principal of Hull High School on the South Shore, cited personal reasons for his decision.

In an e-mail to the public school community late Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Marc Gosselin Jr. acknowledged he had “difficult news to share.”

“I have received and accepted the resignation of Mr. Frieri today as the principal of LMMHS,” Gosselin wrote. “Mr. Frieri's resignation is especially upsetting and disappointing after LMMHS had such a joyful opening to the 2022-2023 school year. Still, this decision is ultimately best for Mr. Frieri and his family and our LMMHS students and staff.”

Frieri’s resignation notice, included in Gosselin’s message, did not shed any light on the sudden departure. Frieri, 40, did not return several messages from The Eagle seeking comment.

In his brief e-mail addressed to the school community, Frieri wrote: “Unfortunately, this message is communicating an extremely difficult decision to you all. The fact is, this school deserves every moment of my attention, and I am unable to give it at this time.”

The now-departed principal stated that “this school and its remarkable faculty, staff, students, and community deserve a full-time presence. For this reason and others, I will take time to take care of my family and myself.” He asked Gosselin and Assistant Superintendent of Business & Operations Melissa Falkowski to reopen the principal search.

Before he was hired, Frieri served as principal of Munger Hill Elementary, a K-4 public school in Westfield. Previously, he was a K-8 principal in the Holyoke Public Schools and an English, math and science teacher at Reid Middle School in Pittsfield from 2009-14.

In his message signed "Sal," Frieri wrote that “similar to what I always tell any teacher or student in such situations, as hard as they are to live through, I have to take care of myself and my family before I can give Lenox what the school deserves. I will be cheering your successes from afar and wish you all the best of happiness and fortune, now and always.”

Gosselin, who is recovering at home from a bout with COVID, told The Eagle on Tuesday evening that since it’s a personnel matter, he could not offer any further comment about the circumstances of Frieri’s departure.

“We will work to secure an interim principal for LMMHS immediately,” the superintendent stated in his message to the community. “Our ideal candidate will be an experienced administrator with significant success leading a school that serves middle/high school students.”

Meanwhile, David Pugh, the recently appointed assistant principal, and Gosselin will serve as the school leaders. Pugh remains athletic director but will no longer be teaching math.

“Our students and teachers deserve a great leader, so we will again engage in a robust search process for the next principal of LMMHS,” Gosselin told the school community. “Stakeholders such as parents, students, staff, and community members play a critical role in the search process, and we will ask for volunteers to join us as we endeavor to find the next great principal for LMMHS.”

The superintendent acknowledged that “while this unexpected setback is not what we would have hoped for, I am confident that LMMHS will move forward under new leadership and continue providing an outstanding education for all our students.”