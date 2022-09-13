Reports of bullying at Lenox Middle and High School were mishandled or ignored by former administrators, an audit has found

LENOX — The former administrators at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School mishandled, improperly investigated, or in several cases ignored more than a dozen formal and informal bullying complaints during the 2021-22 school year.

That’s the takeaway from an independent investigation commissioned by the School Committee last June. It was conducted during three weeks of interviews and followups early this summer by two members of the district’s law firm, Murphy Hesse Toomey & Lehane, based in Quincy.

The findings were released to the public at Monday's regular meeting of the School Committee.

“There were many, many, many protocols that were just not followed appropriately,” Committee Chair Robert Vaughan acknowledged.

The investigators recommended that reports of bullying should be promptly investigated and not be dismissed, “getting away from the ‘boys will be boys’ mentality or whatever it may be that resulted in not following up on bullying complaints as aggressively as is necessary,” Vaughan said.

The probe was triggered by an angry complaint from a parent, David Pixley, during a public, televised School Committee meeting last May. He alleged that a bullying incident involving his daughter at the school had been mishandled by administrators.

Neither the law firm’s report nor Vaughan’s summary identified the administrators by name.

Principal Michael Knybel resigned after 10 years in the job last June, citing what he described as personal reasons. He took a post as principal of Hull High School on the South Shore, partly to be closer to family, he told The Eagle.

Assistant Principal Brent Bette was placed on an “approved” leave June 2 for reasons that remain undisclosed, and did not return to the school, where he had been hired in late spring of 2021.

None of the incidents cited in the audit went into details on the specifics. Some involved students against other students, and others by staff members against students.

Lenox Police Chief Stephen E. O’Brien confirmed in a statement to The Eagle that none of the bullying incidents detailed in the investigators’ report were criminal in nature.

“The Police Department, specifically School Resource Officer William Colvin, is often made aware of situations that may become criminal in nature as the investigation unfolds,” O’Brien said. “None of the incidents at the school during that time frame amounted to anything criminal, no formal charges were ever brought before the court.”

Vaughan conceded that although concerns about bullying “have gone on for years,” the decision to launch the investigation followed the public complaint at the May 16 School Committee meeting. Many students and staff were interviewed during the audit, he said, in addition to administrators, School Committee members and parents.

The audit focused on bullying-prevention policies, listed in the student handbook, that were adopted at least 10 years ago.

The investigation zeroed in on the responsibilities of administrators to conduct investigations into bullying incidents reported during the 2021-22 academic year, including how administrators responded to formal reports and informal student-to-student bullying reports, complaints and concerns, as well as staff-to-student bullying incidents.

“There were many incidents mishandled by the high school administration,” Vaughan said. Cases were not investigated promptly or properly, parents were not notified in a timely fashion or at all, he said.

Procedures in place were not always known by the administrators, he pointed out.

“There were many areas where the high school administration let students, parents and faculty down,” Vaughan said.

Here are 10 of the key findings detailed in the report, which was dated Aug. 22 and submitted by attorney Nan O’Neill, a partner in the district’s law firm, and Mariem Marquetti, who conducted the interviews in Lenox.

• Five formal complaints in 2021-22 involving student-to-student bullying were listed — all involved failure by the school administrators at that time to follow anti-bullying policies on investigations, documentation or procedures. In several cases, formal bullying reports were not investigated at all.

“In one instance, LMMHS administration only met with the alleged aggressor and did not continue investigating the matter. In another instance, LMMHS administration did not address an anonymous complaint submitted through school’s website,” the audit stated. “The parent who submitted the anonymous complaint never received confirmation that the anonymous complaint was received by LMMHS administration nor addressed.”

• School administrators also handled certain bullying investigations improperly, in one instance inappropriately questioning the target on matters not relevant, which made the target uncomfortable.

• In response to another bullying report, administrators delayed starting the investigation by more than two weeks and therefore failed to promptly investigate.

• For some bullying reports, administration did not properly inform the aggressor of the accusations made against them.

• In most cases, administrators failed to document the findings of the formal reports and reach an outcome on whether bullying occurred or not. Nor did the administration report the outcome to the parents of the target and aggressor. Overall, the administrators failed to follow bullying-prevention policies for investigation, documentation and procedures.

• Four informal student-to-student bullying complaints or concerns were not properly investigated, and there were failures to notify involved parties.

• The administration also failed to investigate cyberbullying complaints despite evidence of inappropriate comments being directed to a student on a social media platform.

• Among seven staff-to-student bullying complaints or concerns that were investigated, some allegations raised by the parent about concerning staff conduct were promptly addressed through discussions with the parent and with the staff member thereafter. In other cases, however, there were failures to investigate in which the administration did not address the concerns raised either with the parent or staff member, or both.

• The administration did not investigate all allegations in which it was unclear whether the alleged behavior constituted bullying. While that failure was not a technical violation of the policy, the report said, the best course of action was to conduct an investigation into the allegations raised to ensure there was no such impropriety, including bullying.

• There is no clear formal mechanism to report staff-to-student bullying concerns, and both students and parents are unclear on how to report such behaviors.

The past year was a “microcosm” of previous years “in which stuff has not been handled,” Vaughan said. “There are a number of areas where we need to be diligent.”

Going forward, he said, schools Superintendent Marc Gosselin Jr. will emphasize “the need to be diligent in following procedures already in place or should be in place as policy, but were not followed.”

Committee member Robert Munch called the audit “a very clear-eyed look at where some of the shortcomings have come in.” He predicted Gosselin would take action “to ensure we can tamp down on these incidents.”

Gosselin was home with a case of COVID and not available for comment on the audit. He made a brief appearance remotely at the beginning of Monday’s School Committee meeting, reporting on the Sept. 1 reopening of the middle and high school and Morris Elementary School with total enrollment of 800 students. That’s a sharp increase from last year’s pre-K-12 total of 722.

Committee Vice Chair Veronica Fenton voiced regret that bullying reports from previous years were not included in the investigation.

She called for creation of “a culture in which students speak up for each other and against school bullying, a culture that does not cover up, hide or allow this type of harm to continue. That’s a long-range process in building culture with mutual respect at all levels .. ensuring a respectable and safe community for all, and that takes a lot of adult work as well as kid work.”